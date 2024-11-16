Drew & Jonathan Scott Settle Age-Old Debate About Decorating for Christmas Before Thanksgiving (Exclusive)

The HGTV hosts revealed when they think the holiday season really begins during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE

courtesy of HGTV Drew and Jonathan Scott when they decorated the White House for Christmas in 2023

Drew and Jonathan Scott are setting the record straight about when the holiday season really begins — and when it's acceptable to decorate for Christmas.

The Property Brothers stars, both 46, agreed that earlier is always better when it comes to spreading a little holiday cheer inside and outside of the home — despite what their haters might say. The twins weighed in on the age-old debate about decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

“I mean, day one of Christmas is November 1st,” says father-of-two Drew. “The moment Halloween is done, I flick a switch and all of my lights turn to Christmas.”

Drew Scott/Instagram Drew Scott with his son Parker during the holidays in 2023

Speaking to PEOPLE on November 12, Jonathan adds he already has his Christmas tree and festive lights set up inside his home that he shares with fiancée Zooey Deschanel, and notes that he “doesn’t care” about the critics who might look down on season pushers.

“I think those people, they just seem to worry too much,” he says. “I think people can express themselves however they want to express themselves.”

Jonathan, who is stepdad to Deschanel’s kids — Elsie, 9, and Charlie, 7 — added that nothing beats seeing the kids’ faces light up when they break out the decorations each year.

Jonathan Scott/Instagram Jonathan Scott pretending to be an "Elf on the Shelf" in 2023

“I love seeing the kids get excited about the decorations going up — anything that makes the kids laugh and smile and brings them joy. I don't care what anybody else does. I'm going to make sure that I encourage it.”

He clarifies that they do wait until after Turkey Day to put up their lights outside because they also go all out with Thanksgiving decorating.

“Outside, I'll wait until after Thanksgiving and we'll take down our harvest display and we'll switch everything on the outside over to Christmas,” he says.

Drew, on the other hand, has already pulled out all the stops in preparation for the most wonderful time of the year.

“I have a projector system that I have up on the side of the house that I did for Halloween. I've just finished the design for the Christmas holiday,” he says, noting that the animation is inspired by the claymation Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. “That's the theme that I have for our house. So we'll have Christmas music playing and that sort of a look.”

Drew shares son Parker, 2, and daughter Piper, 5 months, with wife Linda Phan.

As promised, the Property Brothers star showed off some of the intricate lighting he installed for the holidays in an Instagram Reel set to Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on Friday, Nov. 1.

HGTV 'Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers' promo art

Along with prepping for the holidays, the brothers have been busy promoting their new HGTV show, Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers, which premiered on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

In their latest home renovation series, the pair work with families who are frustrated with the current design and layout of their homes to turn it into a functional space that meets every family member's needs.

In the last two episodes, they'll renovate their parents’ new California bungalow, which they moved into to be closer to their sons and grandkids. The proud grandparents gave up their “dream home” in the Canadian Rocky Mountains for their L.A. abode, so Drew and Jonathan had to make sure the remodel was absolutely perfect, they shared.

Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers premiered Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

