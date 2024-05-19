Drier and a bit brighter for Sunday
Joanne Audet and Marcel Breton say they have lived an extraordinary life by the sea, but the coastal erosion along the shores of Maria, Que., has become too much for the couple."We were hit by three enormous tides within a year. You can't stay here anymore. At home, it was scary. It was rumbling, it shook. The water hits your windows. You become surrounded by water everywhere," Audet said. "We no longer had a choice. We had to leave."Their residence is among eight homes threatened by imminent co
In case you needed a visual reminder of why you are supposed to keep at least a 25-yard distance from bison and other national park wildlife.
Dazzling displays lit up the night sky last week with rare sightings across the country.
A snow leopard at the Toronto Zoo gave birth to two cubs this week, the Toronto Zoo has announced.Three-year-old Jita delivered the cubs after a few hours of labour. Her pregnancy had lasted 97 days. The first cub was born at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, while the second cub was born early Tuesday. Nine-year-old Pemba sired the cubs.The zoo said members of the public cannot yet view the "little snowballs" and their mom, but it will provide updates in the coming days and weeks about how and when the p
Thunderstorms blossomed in the warm, unstable air parked over the Prairies on Thursday, with accumulating hail reported across parts of Manitoba
Docents have been keeping a close on the popular elephant seal, nicknamed “Necklace.”
The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) updated the status of twelve Canadian animals this month, and it included the Grey-headed Chickadee among the animals newly considered "endangered."Dr. Louise Blight is the co-chair of the COSEWIC advisory committee on birds. She said Grey-headed Chickadees live at the edge of the treeline in the Pacific Northwest, and were historically common near Old Crow. The bird is so rare that it is hard to estimate its population, she
Moncton has welcomed some new feathery friends. Two peregrine falcons that have been living in a nesting box atop the Assumption Building in the city for the last 13 years have just hatched four chicks. Earlier this year, the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Nature Moncton partnered to set up a livestream on the pair's nesting box, so viewers waited anxiously for about a month, closely watching the eggs. Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo, said she first noticed something unusual when she c
CNN looks inside a huge waste-to-energy plant operated by the Warsan Waste Management Company.
FORT NELSON, B.C. — The mayor of a northeast British Columbia community threatened by wildfires is warning people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media. Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser says it's "insensitive" and "unconscionable" that images of properties destroyed by the Parker Lake wildfire outside Fort Nelson have been shared before owners were told of the damage by authorities. Fra
Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.
A black bear was seen wandering the streets of Ludington, Michigan, on Thursday, May 16, before police said it returned to its natural habitat.Footage recorded by Trinja Henrickson shows the bear as residents of the beach town look on in amazement.Henrickson told Storyful she was heading to work when she heard about the bear on the loose, and stopped to look for it when she happened to spot it coming down an alleyway.The animal was first reported more than a mile away.The Ludington Police Department said on Thursday that the bear had “safely returned to its natural habitat.” Credit: Trinja Henrickson via Storyful
Residents of the Canadian oil town threatened by an out-of-control wildfire can return home, authorities said Saturday, even as they warned the community will have to contend with the blaze for the foreseeable future. Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta, had been ordered to leave their homes earlier this month. "With the current and forecast weather conditions, specifically the amount of rain that has fallen on the fire, combined with continued fire suppression and community protection efforts, I am pleased to announce it is now safe for us to end the current evacuation and allow people to return to their homes," said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo that includes Fort McMurray.
Even though experts say conditions are primed for more aurora shows over the next few years, predicting exactly when and where is a challenge.
Nationally, the average cost of gasoline dropped three cents in the past week.
Ford is soliciting manufacturing money-saving ideas for its electric vehicles in a new memo sent this week.
Business owners in Devon have said the outbreak of a waterborne disease has partially "destroyed" their livelihoods - as South West Water offered residents an increased amount of compensation. Around 16,000 households and businesses in Brixham have been told to boil their drinking water after the water company found small traces of the parasite cryptosporidium - which causes cryptosporidiosis - in the Hillhead reservoir. At least 46 people are confirmed to have the disease, while as many as 70 other cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in are also under investigation, the UK Health Security Agency said.
An N.W.T.-based airline is offering discounted rates to fly cargo to Sahtu communities, as low water levels impact barge shipments. On Friday, Buffalo Airways issued a news release stating it would be launching a "Sahtu Air Barge.""While the Air Barge program won't solve all the challenges shippers are faced with this year, it is designed to provide the most cost effective alternative to barge freight, for those that can't wait until the next winter road season to move their cargo," the release
Most residents living near a scenic fishing village in southwestern England where a parasite in the water sickened more than 45 people were told Saturday that they could safely drink the water again. The water company said it consulted with public health officials before lifting the boil warning for all but about 2,500 customers after rigorous testing showed the water was safe for most of the area.
Heavy rainfall and storms wreak havoc across northern Italy, France and Germany, whilst southern Italy endures an unseasonal heatwave.View on euronews