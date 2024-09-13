Drier start before scattered showers and storms roll in Friday afternoon
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
Tropical depression 7 may strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon by Thursday night or Friday.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ileana formed Thursday off the Pacific coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said, and was heading on a forecast path that would take it over or near the resort-studded area of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
TORONTO — Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.
August was our fifteenth consecutive month with record-high temperatures around the world, NOAA said
Swimming was prohibited in Orange Beach, Alabama, on Wednesday, September 11, as the region braced for the impact of Hurricane Francine.Francine was expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).Weather warnings of varying severity were in place for coastal communities in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.Storm surges of up to four feet were possible along the Alabama coast, the NWS said. Credit: City of Orange Beach via Storyful
City of Calgary officials now say the repair work on the city's most critical water main is expected to be complete by the weekend, meaning water restrictions could be lifted sooner than expected."This new construction timeline means that you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek during a Thursday afternoon news conference. "We can actually see the finish line now."Gondek said rainy conditions could impact the backfilling and paving proc
Francine was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday after making landfall in Louisiana's southern parish of Terrebonne as a Category 2 storm earlier in the day.
A huge network of dams along China’s longest river has the potential to generate enough hydropower for a quarter of the country’s output—but not without logistical challenges and geological risks.
UPDATED with more details: A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Malibu and nearby communities at 7:28 a.m. today, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 2.8 aftershock arrived just minutes later, followed by four more ranging from 2.7-3.5 in the next hour-plus. The first quake, originally reported as a 5.1 but later downgraded, was centered five miles …
MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Francine weakened Thursday after striking Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers, sent storm surge rushing into coastal communities and raised flooding fears in New Orleans and beyond.