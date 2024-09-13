Drier start before scattered showers and storms roll in Friday afternoon

CBC

City of Calgary officials now say the repair work on the city's most critical water main is expected to be complete by the weekend, meaning water restrictions could be lifted sooner than expected."This new construction timeline means that you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek during a Thursday afternoon news conference. "We can actually see the finish line now."Gondek said rainy conditions could impact the backfilling and paving proc