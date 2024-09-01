Drier start to the week

Latest Stories
September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet
The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada
- The New York Times
Something’s Poisoning America’s Farms. Scientists Fear ‘Forever’ Chemicals.
For decades, farmers across America have been encouraged by the federal government to spread municipal sewage on millions of acres of farmland as fertilizer. It was rich in nutrients, and it helped keep the sludge out of landfills. But a growing body of research shows that this black sludge, made from the sewage that flows from homes and factories, can contain heavy concentrations of chemicals thought to increase the risk of certain types of cancer and to cause birth defects and developmental de
- The Canadian Press
A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters
HELSINKI (AP) — A white beluga whale named “Hvaldimir,” first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Saturday morning it is tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
- The Weather Network
Hurricane remnants can bring dangerous weather deep into Canada
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
- CBC
A rare pygmy sperm whale washes up on Newfoundland's shore and leaves its inky mark
This pygmy sperm whale washed ashore on the Avalon Peninsula, says Julie Huntington, offering scientists a glimpse into the life of the rarely seen creature. (Submitted by Julie Huntington/Lukas Ward)A dead pygmy sperm whale washed up on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula last week, and one conservationist says the creature was still able to mount a type of inky defence.According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species is usually located in temperate and tropical se
- Insider Monkey
20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World
In this piece, we will look at 20 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. You can skip our detailed discussion on the issue of scarcity of global resources, and go directly to 5 Countries with the Highest Resource Consumption in the World. As we look at the world population reaching 10 billion […]
- The Weather Network
Rare desert rains may have stifled Atlantic hurricanes—for now
Unusual bouts of rain falling over the Sahara Desert are likely linked to the tropics falling unusually quiet through most of August
- CBC
'I thought it was a piece of plastic': Rare blue frog spotted by hiker near Oxford
A Nova Scotian foraging for mushrooms this month inadvertently stumbled across something much more rare — a blue frog. Jacinthe Belliveau was hiking close to her home in River Philip, near the town of Oxford in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, when she noticed the unusual sight."All of a sudden I saw something that was blue and I thought it was a piece of plastic," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Tuesday. "As I approached, it got closer and closer … s
- CBC
33,000 mussels were carefully moved by hand from site of Montreal's new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Teams of biologists have relocated more than 33,000 freshwater mussels from the construction site of the new Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, which will connect Montreal's West Island to Vaudreuil-Dorion.A relocation operation of this scale is unprecedented for a Quebec construction site.Construction of the bridge began in late 2023, north of the current bridge. But before that work started, biologists were cataloguing the mussel population in the area.Studies conducted in 2019 and 2020 confirmed the pre
- CBC
Minor earthquake rattles several parts of Quebec, including Montreal
Some residents in several parts of Quebec were jolted awake early Sunday morning by a minor earthquake.Earthquakes Canada says the 4.6 magnitude quake, at a depth of 18 kilometres, happened around 5:45 a.m. The epicentre was located about 20 kilometres northwest of Drummondville and 40 kilometres south of Trois-Rivières."It was widely felt in the region, and we got some reports all the way down in Ottawa and Quebec City as well," said Mareike Adams, seismologist with Natural Resources Canada. Tr
- GOBankingRates
6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs
Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you shave down your gas budget and reduce fossil fuel's impact on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested EVs cost less to...
- WESH - Orlando Videos
NHC watching 2 disturbances, including in Gulf of Mexico
- Fox Weather
Three areas in Atlantic being monitored for potential tropical development
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping its eyes on a few disturbances for potential tropical development, but it’s the one swirling a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic that is the primary focus for forecasters.
- CBC
New Revelstoke, B.C., bylaws threaten backyard honeybee hives
Beekeepers in Revelstoke, B.C., are concerned they may feel the sting of the law, after the city in southeast B.C. introduced a draft update to its bylaws. The city, about 155 kilometres east of Kamloops, released a 265-page draft update to its zoning bylaws this spring and it includes a section on beekeeping — something that wasn't covered in the past. Ron Glaves, who owns BeeKind Honey Bees, says the way the rules are written shows a lack of understanding from the city towards bees."They're in
- Bloomberg
China’s Troubled Solar Industry May Be Nearing a Turning Point
(Bloomberg) -- China’s solar manufacturers have just been through a bloodbath of an earnings season, but there are tentative signs the massive glut that’s plaguing the industry could be starting to ease. Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsLongi Green Energy Techn
- CBC
Demand for cheap, clean hydropower is soaring. Can Quebec keep up?
On a stretch of the St. Lawrence River, just southwest of Montreal, the steady hum of turbines reverberates through the air.Every second, eight million litres of water rush through the Beauharnois Generating Station — enough to fill three Olympic-sized pools — producing energy to power almost 400,000 homes.Quebec is a hydroelectric powerhouse, with 61 generating stations in rivers and reservoirs across the province, and in a normal year, it's the top exporter of electricity in the country. With
- The Canadian Press
Harris and Trump offer starkly different visions on climate change and energy
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Earth sizzled through a summer with four of the hottest days ever measured, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have starkly different visions on how to address a changing climate while ensuring a reliable energy supply. But neither has provided many details on how they would get there.
- The Canadian Press
Workers breach key Klamath dams, allowing salmon to swim freely for the first time in a century
Workers breached the final dams on a key section of the Klamath River on Wednesday, clearing the way for salmon to swim freely through a major watershed near the California-Oregon border for the first time in more than a century as the largest dam removal project in U.S. history nears completion.
- BBC
Inquiry to decide on 'urbanising' traveller site
South Cambridgeshire District Council refused to give planning permission for nine pitches in 2022.