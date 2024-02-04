Drier today but rain chances still possible, especially tonight

The Canadian Press

Transit services are at a standstill in much of Nova Scotia today as heavy snowfall and gusty winds pound the province for a second day in a row. Bus service in the Halifax Regional Municipality is halted until at least noon today, and transit in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is cancelled for the day. Environment Canada says a low pressure system that had stalled southeast of the Atlantic coast could dump as much as 80 centimetres of snow in some areas of Nova Scotia. The weather agency