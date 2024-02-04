Drier today but rain chances still possible, especially tonight
Drier today with slight rain chances
Significant snowfall will move across a good swath of the Prairies this weekend. Plan ahead if you're doing any travelling in Alberta and Saskatchewan, especially. Some areas could see 10-20+ cm of snowfall, so expect arduous travel
This Canadian winter has been warmer than usual, thanks to El Nino. But meteorologists are predicting that a La Nina event will be following soon, which could bring on more extreme weather than just the cold. Naomi Barghiel reports.
The storm barrelling into Atlantic Canada is hitting almost exactly 20 years after 'White Juan' hit the same region, bringing similar impacts. Jaclyn Whittal breaks down the comparison.
Transit services are at a standstill in much of Nova Scotia today as heavy snowfall and gusty winds pound the province for a second day in a row. Bus service in the Halifax Regional Municipality is halted until at least noon today, and transit in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is cancelled for the day. Environment Canada says a low pressure system that had stalled southeast of the Atlantic coast could dump as much as 80 centimetres of snow in some areas of Nova Scotia. The weather agency
Snowfall totals continue to rack up in parts of Atlantic Canada as a marathon event holds on through the weekend, leading to numerous delays, cancellations and closures
30 cm of snow is set to fall on the Prairies this weekend. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the timing and the details here.
There will be no shortage of winter weather across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with significant snowfall totals and blizzard-like conditions on the line
A massive winter storm is already underway for many across the Maritimes, with whiteout conditions as winds gust over 70km/hr for some. Sydney could see a whopping 100cm of snow by the end of this event. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
The results are in: It's a 50/50 split in Canada, with one extra vote for spring coming from our friend Phil in the U.S.
“It’s almost like discovering a dodo bird,” researchers said after finding the animal in the Philippines.
"I’ll always be grateful for her bond with me," the bird's keeper, Chris Crowe, said in a statement
VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile's president said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed. In a nationally televised address, President Gabriel Boric warned that the death toll could worsen as four large fires burn in the region of Valparaiso, where firefighters have struggled to reach the most threatened neighborhoods. Boric urged Chileans to coopera
The City of Toronto hopes the results of a near year-long pilot project will give it a new tool to keep the city's pigeon population under control.Last spring, the city installed bird feeders with birth control feed called OvoControl in targeted areas across Toronto in an effort to bring the pest's population down.Four locations and hundreds of dollars later and the project is nearing its one-year mark — something Esther Attard, the city's chief veterinarian and director of its animal services d
P.E.I. is expected to get a reprieve from heavy snow overnight, but Environment Canada is continuing with its special weather statement with more precipitation on the way."There will be a brief break in heavy snow overnight tonight, before intensifying again on Sunday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts could reach 20 to 40 cm by Monday," the weather service said.The snow began Friday night and caused some businesses and events to be cancelled or postponed.Flights in and out of Charlottetown Airpo
These impactful patterns have strange names with memorable weather for folks caught beneath these stagnant twists in the jet stream
Does the cold affect your EV’s battery performance and range? Are EVs harder to handle in snow? Here’s what you need to know about winter EV driving.
An atmospheric river deluged California in rain and snow Thursday, resulting in roadways being flooded and snow piling up in mountains in the Golden State. The storm reached eastern and Southern California after hitting the Bay Area Wednesday. The atmospheric river, a band of moisture that forms over the Pacific, caused storms that drenched both…
California is bracing for a stronger and longer-lasting atmospheric river event this weekend, which is expected to bring mudslides, damaging winds, and heavy mountain snow and has already triggered flood watches for nearly 40 million people.
Halifax is under siege by blowing snow, creating treacherous travel conditions that are putting residents and commuters at risk. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the details of this challenging situation, providing essential insights into the timing and potential impacts of the blowing snow in Halifax.
Ukraine's air defences downed nine of 14 Russian drones in an overnight attack that hit energy infrastructure in the city of Kryvyi Rih, the air force and regional officials said on Saturday. It is the second drone attack in two days on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said energy facilities were hit, resulting in electricity cut-offs for thousands of people.