Drier and warmer weather for the next few days in Northern California
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer it could get and when the next chance for rain will arrive in Northern California.
This year’s an experimental new cone will look a little different. Here’s what it means.
A lake has formed in the typically-dry Badwater Basin at Death Valley National Park in California. See satellite images released by NASA.
Scientists from Texas photographed the bright yellow bird while visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Species was found during filming for National Geographic’s Disney+ series Pole to Pole with Will Smith
As we close out the week, mild air and moisture will flood into the Maritimes, with some heavy rain following the snowiest February on record for places like Halifax
VICTORIA — The federal government says the final offshore oil and gas permits for Canada's west coast region have been relinquished. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is speaking in Victoria today and expected to announce the relinquishment of the last permits in British Columbia waters. Ottawa says the relinquishment of all oil and gas permits in Pacific waters will fulfil a condition in the federal government's commitment to an Indigenous-led conservation initiative that
A 34-year-old man in Colorado died days after one of his 2 pet Gila monsters bit him. Gila monster bites are usually not fatal.
A messy mix of weather targets parts of Atlantic Canada once again this week, this time with the threat for ice accretion on the table
Footage showing humpback whales breaching while a young surfer drops into a wave at Waimea Bay is reminiscent of an even more extraordinary scene in 2014.
As we enter the final weeks of meteorological winter, spring-like temperatures could start to tease their way across the border.
The discovery is of “particular significance,” researchers in Bangladesh said.
Cantor's giant softshell turtle is native to the rivers of south Asia and is critically endangered.
A very mild pattern will continue to hold on across most of the Prairies this week, including double-digit high temperatures for southern Alberta on Thursday and Friday. However, enjoy it while it lasts.
The latest in a series of atmospheric river storms to hit California was expected to bring “periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds” to much of the state through Wednesday, February 21, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Footage posted to X by user @thelauralinden shows conditions by the beach in Santa Monica on Tuesday morning. “Wind is picking up today. Chilly. Rain looks light but quickly soaks you,” said @thelauralinden. Credit: thelauralinden via Storyful
The latest day of storms in California led to heavy snow on Feb. 20, prompting strict chain laws and causing serious backups.
Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa traveled to Antarctica to observe the reproductive habits of the mysterious giant sea spiders.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday he was confident that expanded sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol would be available across the country in 2025. He added that, until then, the administration would likely issue temporary waivers this summer to enable such sales as needed. according to anonymous sources that the administration by late March will approve a request from a group of Midwest governors to allow year-round sales of E15, or gasoline with 15% ethanol, but will push the start date into next year.
The elusive animal was sleeping along a forest trail in Malaysia, scientists said.
An out-of-control wildfire in Australia’s Victoria state has forced the evacuation of residents in several communities on Thursday. Authorities have issued emergency warnings for the fire burning near the town of Ballart, as extremely hot weather conditions move across the state. (Feb 22)
For the green transition to be fair and just to people and communities around the globe, countries must change the way energy is used and governed.