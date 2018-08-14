Get Your Drift On With New Car Pack For Forza 7 And Horizon 4

The same great cars for two different games.

I finally broke down and bought Forza Motorsport 7 a few weeks ago. It was the only game in the franchise missing from my collection, and I was doubtful the price would drop anytime soon even though I’ve been waiting for such a decrease for a while. Sometimes you have to pull the trigger. It’s been a fun game that’s about to get more exciting this fall with a free Formula Drift Car Pack, which is coming to both FM7 and Forza Horizon 4. Can you say crossover?

The Latest Forza Motorsport Updates:

The pack adds seven cars to FM7’s already expansive garage that is sure to excite Formula Drift enthusiasts. The added vehicles are:

1989 Formula Drift BMW 325i

1995 Formula Drift #118 Nissan 240SX

1996 Formula Drift #232 Nissan 240SX

1997 Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX

2006 Formula Drift Dodge Viper SRT10

2015 Formula Drift #13 Ford Mustang

2016 Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo Gen-F

Turn 10 Studios, alongside announcing the new car pack, announced its August update focused heavily on improving drift game modes in FM7. The creators added a new scoring model that breaks down the line, angle, and speed of your run. While that’s great, the most significant update to the game now allows players to add a drift suspension to any vehicle in the game. I’m building a 2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan drift car tonight, thank you very much.

In a sea of downloadable content that requires more real-world money to experience, the free Formula Drift Car Pack is a welcomed bonus for players who like to keep their cash in their pocket. Seven new cars isn’t a lot, but it offers some more variety for pay-once players.

If you’re eager for the new cars, you will have to wait. The pack won’t hit FM7 games until this fall – Turn 10 didn’t specify a date. However, FH4 owners will get the pack the day the game launches – Oct. 2. I imagine it’ll become available for FM7 players around that time as well. Until that car pack arrives, I have a drift van to build.

Source: Turn 10 Studios



