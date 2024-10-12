Drink-driver sends parked car flying through house window

Allan Vincent’s Volkswagen CC was written off when it was sent flying into a house - Daily Echo/Solent News & Photo Agency

A drink-driver has been banned from the roads after his drunken excursion sent a parked car hurtling through a family’s living room window.

Callum Travell, 22, was almost two times over the drink-drive limit when he drove into the back of a parked car, propelling it through a bay window of the home in Southampton.

Four children were inside the home at the time of the incident at around 12.40am on Sept 10, but no injuries were reported.

Travell, from nearby Locks Heath, admitted driving without due care and attention and drink driving at Southampton magistrates’ court on Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have 66 micrograms of alcohol when he was breathalysed, almost double the legal limit of 35.

He received a driving ban of 22 months and was ordered to pay a total of £1,571 in fines and court costs. His ban could be reduced to just 22 weeks if Travell completes a drink-driving course by Jan 6 2026.

Mike Ellis, the owner of the property, attended the court hearing and said: “We believe [Travell] has learned a life lesson that will impact his future. We hope this lesson will always be remembered by him, so he doesn’t drink-drive again.

“He is very lucky that no-one, including himself was hurt or worse killed, otherwise the sentence outcome would not have been so light.”

‘Impact on us has been disregarded’

But Allan Vincent, whose Volkswagen CC was wedged into Mr Ellis’s living room complained the “punishment does not fit the crime” as it did not take into account the emotional impact of the accident.

The 53-year-old said: “My children can no longer sleep. My youngest regularly wakes up with nightmares and both struggle to get to sleep in the evening.

“Both children have had support from counsellors at school, and who knows how long this event will continue to affect them?

“It feels like the punishment does not fit the crime. It feels as though the impact on us and our neighbours has been disregarded.”

Mr Vincent had been at home at the time of the incident when a “massive thud shook the house”.

He said: “I came outside and saw a mess; my car was in my neighbour’s house and I tried to calm down my neighbour’s wife, who had four kids in the house at the time.”

His car, which he had owned since 2016, suffered significant damage and had to be written off.

‘It is difficult to find closure’

Mr Vincent added: “This was not a case of a driver being caught over the limit and speeding, this is a case of 10 people’s lives being significantly impacted by one person’s actions, and them receiving what feels like a disproportionately lenient punishment.

“In two years his punishment will be complete, and he will move on with his life.

“Where is the deterrent to make the same poor decisions again? He should be made aware of the impact his actions have had.

“I’m disappointed in the judicial system and disappointed that we haven’t even had an apology.

“Yes, insurance will cover the material damage, but, moving forward, our premiums will be affected, the value of our house will be affected, our mental health and the enjoyment of our much-loved home will be affected.

“It is difficult to find closure and move forward.”

Mr Ellis said his family have also been left struggling after the incident: “Lucy [his wife] and our eight-year-old son have been affected the most by the trauma, which will take time to get over.”