Drink water and try new cocktails: Stars share New Year's resolutions
Drink water and try new cocktails: Eva Longoria, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy and other stars at the Palm Springs film festival share their New Year's resolutions. (Jan. 5)
Drink water and try new cocktails: Eva Longoria, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy and other stars at the Palm Springs film festival share their New Year's resolutions. (Jan. 5)
Nist married Gerry Turner in a live ABC special on Thursday night
Amanda Holden was a bronzed goddess on Friday when she was pictured donning a strapless bikini whilst unwinding in South Africa. See photo.
The model rang in the new year with Bad Bunny on a friends vacation, after calling it quits with the rapper in December
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
If Kelly Clarkson had her druthers, she never would have married Brandon Blackstock. The multiple Grammy and Daytime Emmy Award winner has opened about her ill-fated marriage to her former husband-manager, from whom she finalized her divorce in 2022. The “American Idol” alum first filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage. “I never wanted to get married the first time,” she told ...
The couple — who wed in 2010 — share daughter India Rose, 11, and 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan
There are several times when, in retrospect, the filmmakers’ choices in 007 have been a little suspect.
Zendaya took a page from Blake Lively and countless other celebs’ PR playbooks and unfollowed everyone she was following on Instagram yesterday. Here’s why.
Travis Kelce will be in Los Angeles on Sunday but not to attend the Golden Globes as Taylor Swift’s plus one, according to Page Six.
Sadly, it's not gotten better since.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, eight, is identical to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a sweet Christmas day snap
The actor shares Vida with wife Camila Alves as well as sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11
Prince Andrew was named in the court filings that were unsealed on Wednesday, but his royal status likely won't change
Sara Haines called Behar and pretended to be a crew member to trick her cohost: "She's screaming in the hallway."
Carole Middleton has affectionate names for her two daughters Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton which you may not have heard before - details
An outfit that screams chic.
The former soccer star shared a photo of a large fallen tree at his residence in Oxfordshire
"May December" isn't an adaptation of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's story, but is inspired by it. Fualauu said that he's "offended" by it.
Emma Stone received the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards' Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in 'Poor Things'
The actor opened up about how having a large family is "a lot" on the latest episode of the "Oldish" podcast