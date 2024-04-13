Driussi and Austin visit Saint Louis City SC

Austin FC (2-2-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (1-1-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis -147, Austin FC +365, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Driussi leads Austin into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Saint Louis is 0-1-4 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis is second in the Western Conference drawing 43 corner kicks, averaging 6.1 per game.

Austin is 2-1-2 in Western Conference games. Austin ranks 10th in the Western Conference drawing 28 corner kicks, averaging 4.0 per game.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Celio Pompeu has scored two goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Samuel Adeniran has two goals and one assist.

Driussi has two goals and one assist for Austin. Julio Cascante has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Saint Louis: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Austin: Averaging 1.6 goals, 2.4 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Eduard Lowen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press