How should I drive if I get caught in a thunderstorm?

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·2 min read

Motorists are being urged to adjust their driving style if they get caught in one of the thunderstorms expected to hit Britain.

The AA warned “extreme caution is advised” as roads could become “hazardous” due to flooding.

Some areas could be deluged by up to 50mm of rain in two hours on Wednesday and more than 60mm of rain in two to three hours on Thursday, according to the Met Office.

The Highway Code says stopping distances in wet weather are “at least double” compared with dry conditions as tyres have less grip on the road.

It recommends that drivers should keep “well back from the vehicle in front” and take extra care around pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

If steering becomes unresponsive – likely because water is preventing tyres from gripping the road – motorists are advised to ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually.

AA patrol of the year Chris Wood said: “If you must travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles.

“Allow extra time, as it’s likely your journey will take longer than usual, and ensure you have plenty of fuel or electrical charge.

“In a thunderstorm, water can quickly run off the road, causing flash flooding.

“It only takes one incident to cause long tailbacks, so keep tuned to local traffic reports and reduce your speed as appropriate for the conditions.

“Never risk driving through floodwater and if you find yourself aquaplaning, ease off the accelerator to slow down gently.”

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Sudden downpours have the potential to quickly make the roads far more dangerous places – a fact illustrated by official figures that show an average of 1,660 people are killed or seriously injured every year as a result of bad weather making roads slippery.

“In 2022 alone, the most recent year for which data is available, there were 53 such fatalities.

“Our patrols are also expecting a 75% rise in calls from drivers whose vehicles become ditched or bogged due to intense rainfall.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Be on the lookout for another northern lights display this week

    If all goes well, Canadians may once again see the night sky erupt in a multitude of colours.The sun has been very active over the past few days, sending out several strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) which can produce the northern lights.Our star goes through an 11-year cycle when activity on its surface rises and falls, called solar maximums and solar minimums. Currently the sun is at solar maximum.When this happens, the sun's surface is pockmarked with sunspots, cooler area

  • Mechanics Explain Why You Should Never Buy These 6 Popular Car Brands

    Just because a vehicle is popular doesn't mean it's worth buying. Some popular brands are notorious for poor gas mileage or high maintenance costs. Others depreciate rapidly, making them worth much...

  • Yet another flood threat for southern Ontario on Tuesday

    A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • N.S. municipalities differ on how to handle people in RVs

    Shaun Allen walks by a pair of rain barrels and the grassy lawn he seeded by hand, and rounds the corner of his rural Queens County home: an 11.5-metre recreational vehicle."This is my little piece of paradise," Allen said in a recent interview. "Just like a pioneer in the olden days, that's how I feel."Allen is among a growing number of Nova Scotians turning to RVs or travel trailers as permanent housing. As rents have spiked amid a shortage of accommodations, some have found getting an RV and

  • Region criticized after corn crop on newly purchased Wilmot lands plowed over

    The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i

  • Hundreds under evacuation order in B.C. as wildfires grow

    Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S

  • Atlantic hurricane season is 'waking up' again as activity lull ends

    Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.

  • It's official: Southern Ontario sees its rainiest month on record

    Slow-moving, scattered storms on Tuesday provided just enough rain for Pearson International Airport to record its rainiest month on record -- beating the previous record by one millimetre

  • 5,000 rescued from flooding in North Korea, state media says

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.

  • ‘Unique’ mammal’s population took a nosedive. Now CA zoo hopes to help breed ‘puggles’

    Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”

  • Quebec bans scooters and mopeds that don't meet safety standards

    Motorcycles, scooters and other mopeds that do not meet federal safety standards are now banned in Quebec, the province's auto insurance board announced Tuesday.These increasingly popular, often electrically powered vehicles can seen zipping down bike paths, roads and sidewalks, but they are non-compliant with Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS)."These vehicles pose a safety risk to vulnerable users of sidewalks and bike paths due to their high weight and the speeds they can reach," th

  • Landslides caused by heavy rains kill 93 and bury many others in southern India

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Multiple landslides in southern India have killed 93 people and many others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said Tuesday, after torrential rains triggered torrents of mud and water that swept through tea estates and villages.

  • Two 4-year-old boys and woman, 72, die when their boat being towed capsized

    The three who died all came from the same family and two other relatives remain in hospital after the boat capsized on Lake Powell

  • Olympics bet against climate change with swimming in Seine and may lose. Scientists say told you so

    The Paris Olympics bet against climate change when they scheduled some outdoor swimming events in the Seine River, and they may lose. Heavy rains are threatening to wash out the swimming portion of triathlon events. (Video by: Brittany Peterson)

  • Hot spell to return to B.C. as rains dampen fires

    British Columbia officials say recent rains and cooler temperatures have knocked down wildfire activity, especially in the northern half of the province, but another hot and dry spell is expected to settle in across the southern Interior. (July 30, 2024)

  • Earthquake shakes Los Angeles, with epicenter near Barstow

    An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.

  • A chance to see the northern lights across Canada tonight

    A G3 solar storm is set to impact skies across Canada tonight. This will bring the chance for Northern Lights across much of the country. The Weather Network meteorologist Dylan Kikuta looks at cloud cover across the country.

  • WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast, morning of July 30, 2024

    Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of July 30, 2024.

  • August long weekend national outlook

    Coast to coast, what to expect across Canada

  • Tesla Fan Climbs on Cybertruck to Show How Tough It Is, Accidentally Cracks Windshield

    Walk of Shame It didn't take long for Tesla's Cybertruck to turn into the automotive equivalent of a red MAGA hat. The brutish pickup truck has quickly gained popularity among the gun-toting, freedom-flag-flying portion of the country. The Elon Musk-led company's marketing is adamant that this truck is the toughest vehicle money can buy — […]