A drive-by shooting killed a man in Durham. His companion fled before police arrived

Durham police say they’re looking for those involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and his companion on the run.

The man was riding in a white sedan near the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road at about 5 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up beside him. Someone in the other vehicle fired several shots into the passenger side of the sedan, hitting him, before it drove off.

The man driving the sedan continued west on Dearborn Drive, then turned right onto Keystone Place in the Oxford Manor housing complex. The driver parked and took off on foot, leaving the wounded man in the car, where police found him.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man’s name or said whether they know who was driving. They have also not released the names of any potential suspects or said what kind of vehicle they were in.

Police have not said whether the occupants of the two vehicles might have known each other or what led to the gunfire. But they say the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident.”

Durham has seen a rash of gunfire in the last month. Including non-fatal shootings, 87 people had been shot this year in Durham as of May 18. That compares to 70 people shot by the same time in 2023 and 92 people in 2022, police statistics show.