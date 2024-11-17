Drive by shooting in Santa Cruz leaves two people in the hospital

ABC News

Sean Combs' new application for bail should be denied because the music mogul "poses serious risks of danger and obstruction" to his criminal sex trafficking case, federal prosecutors argued in an overnight court filing. Prosecutors took aim at Combs' activities from behind bars where, they alleged, "the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties." The filing cited notes from the Combs' cell that were found during a sweep of the jail.