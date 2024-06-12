Drive-by shootings target Delhi homes

Police in Norfolk County are looking for two suspects after a pair of residences in Delhi were shot at Monday night.

According to police, a black SUV cruised the streets around 9 p.m., passing by homes on Queen Street and Talbot Street.

Witnesses saw a white woman with orange hair get out of the Ford Escape at both addresses. Police said she looked to be in her 20s and was wearing a light-coloured sweater, blue jeans and sandals.

The woman subsequently got back into the SUV, which was being driven by a white male who appeared to be in his 20s, wearing a hat and white shirt, his face obscured by sunglasses and a black balaclava.

After briefly leaving the area, the vehicle returned, slowing down in front of each address as gunshots rang out from inside the SUV.

Bullets damaged the front of each building, police say, but no one was hurt.

The SUV was last seen on Talbot Road heading toward Highway 3.

As the police investigation continues, the OPP crime unit is looking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects and find the getaway car.

Police ask residents to check their home surveillance systems in case the shootings were caught on tape.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call the Norfolk OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or helpsolvecrime.com.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator