Driver, 36, dies in Arlington crash after SUV veers across all lanes, authorities say

A 36-year-old woman on Friday died when the sport utility vehicle she was driving in Arlington struck a guide wire for an electrical pole and a concrete structure, police said.

Lea Ramirez was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound in the inside lane in the 2200 block of NW Green Oaks Boulevard when about 11:30 a.m. it veered across all lanes, left the road and crashed, Arlington police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office released the driver’s name. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known why the vehicle left the road, police said.

A 4-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for evaluation.