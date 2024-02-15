Driver admits causing crash deaths of two teens

A driver has admitted causing the death of two teenagers in a crash just before Christmas.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Garry Robinson, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death and two of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Connor Lapworth, 18, and Corey Mavin, 15, died in the crash, which happened in Cramlington on 22 December.

Robinson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 2 May.

The three-vehicle collision happened on the A192 Hartford Bank in Cramlington at about 21:30 GMT.

Mr Lapworth and Mr Mavin, both from Blyth, were in a Suzuki Vitara with two other males, aged 41 and 17, who suffered serious injuries.

A Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Focus were also involved in the crash.

The 36-year-old female driver of the Range Rover suffered serious injuries, while the 52-year-old female driver of the Ford Focus was uninjured.

Northumbria Police said Mr Lapworth died at the scene and Mr Mavin died in hospital the day after.

