Driver arrested in Boise hit-and-run crashes in June faces more charges, including DUI

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office has filed additional charges against the driver authorities suspect of hitting two pedestrians and several vehicles in downtown Boise this summer.

Jacob Miller, 46, of Boise, was arrested in June and charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death after police said he was responsible for a series of hit-and-run crashes. Now he faces six additional charges, including two felonies for aggravated driving under the influence, according to a newly filed criminal complaint obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Miller’s blood alcohol content was 0.214, or almost three times the legal limit of 0.08, when he struck the two women at the intersection of Main and 11th streets on June 29, according to the complaint. He continued to drive through downtown, hitting curbs and other vehicles, and narrowly avoiding a bicyclist, Ashely Wardle, a legal intern for the Ada prosecutor’s office, previously said in court.

The two women who were struck were hospitalized in life-threatening condition. Both suffered traumatic brain injuries and multiple broken bones, along with lacerations and abrasions, the criminal complaint said.

“The irresponsible actions of this individual caused serious injuries to two of our community members,” Boise Police Capt. Jim Quackenbush said in a prior news release. “We thank the many witnesses who acted quickly to provide immediate assistance and all those who have come forward with information on this tragic event.”

Miller also faces four new misdemeanor charges, three of which were for failing to notify for striking an unattended vehicle, according to the complaint.

The final vehicle Miller struck, according to authorities, was a Toyota Camry that he crashed into near the intersection of Parkcenter Boulevard and Pennsylvania Street. He was detained by four to six bystanders after that, and was “combative” with police officers when they arrived to arrest him, according to Wardle.

The final new misdemeanor charge is for resisting arrest, according to the complaint. Once he was taken to the hospital, Miller attempted to kick a nurse before being taken to the Ada County Jail, prosecutors said.

Fourth District Magistrate Judge Susan Clark set Miller’s bond at $1 million and ordered him to undergo drug and alcohol monitoring if he’s able to post bond. As of Tuesday, he was still in jail.

Each of the initial charges against Miller had a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, whereas the new felony DUI charges could result in a 15-year sentence on each count. Miller is expected to appear at the Ada County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Friday for an arraignment, online court records showed.