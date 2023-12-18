Driver arrested in connection with death of pedestrian in Buffalo

CBC

One man has died after a car entered Lake Simcoe on Friday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Provincial police, along with several local emergency services, responded to the single-vehicle collision around 11:45 p.m. at Lake Simcoe and Line 7 S north of Toronto in Oro-Medonte, Ont., according to a news release issued Saturday. One occupant was pulled from the car with the help of a member of the public, while police removed the second person. A Smith Falls man was taken to