Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in crash by Wood Green station

A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Wood Green underground station.

The Met Police were called at 4.34pm on Saturday to High Road near the busy station following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers responded alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now working to confirm his identity and inform next of kin.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for further comment.

An investigation has been launched and any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage that could help police, can call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 5075/12 Oct.