Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in crash by Wood Green station

Jacob Phillips
·1 min read
The crash happened near Wood Green station (Google Maps)
The crash happened near Wood Green station (Google Maps)

A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Wood Green underground station.

The Met Police were called at 4.34pm on Saturday to High Road near the busy station following reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers responded alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now working to confirm his identity and inform next of kin.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for further comment.

An investigation has been launched and any witnesses, or those with dash cam footage that could help police, can call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 5075/12 Oct.

Latest Stories

  • I’m a Mechanic: 9 Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow...

  • Man struck by pickup that crashed through fence into pool in Whitby

    A man is in hospital after being hit by a pickup truck that swerved off the road and ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby, police say.The crash happened Friday just after noon in the area of Rossland Road E. and Fencerow Drive, Durham Regional Police said in a social media post.A white Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Rossland Road in a residential area when it went off the roadway, struck a man walking on the side walk, crashed through a backyard fence and fell into a pool, Const. Nicholas

  • Trump electric vehicle attacks hit home for Michigan voters

    Trump’s EV criticism is part of his broader economic message as he tries to appeal to voters in the key swing state.

  • Stellantis CEO under fire from Italian lawmakers as the group grapples with financial troubles

    ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers on Friday questioned the head of Stellantis, the world's fourth largest automaker, over the group’s strategy, one day after it announced a management shakeup in an effort to revive sales.

  • Elon Musk unveils Tesla 'Cybercab' as focus shifts to robo-cars

    STORY: Elon Musk made a big entrance late Thursday. He rolled towards the stage at the Warner Bros studios near Los Angeles in a new two-door Tesla which he calls the ‘Cybercab’. The vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals, and is meant to launch robotaxi services. Musk says it will go into production in 2026, priced below $30,000. And he says real self-driving will finally arrive: “So, we’ll move from supervised full self-driving to unsupervised full self-driving, where the car… you could fall asleep and wake up at your destination.”Musk also showcased a larger self-driving vehicle - the Robovan - which can carry up to 20 people. The debuts are all part of his move to rebrand Tesla as a robotics firm, not a mass-market automaker. The company’s humanoid Optimus robot was also on show to hammer home the point. The event sparked huge enthusiasm among fans, with Musk promising thhat owners would be able to make money renting out their cars as cabs. “Your average passenger car is only used about 10 hours a week out of 168 hours. So, the vast majority of the time, cars are just doing nothing. But if they're autonomous, they could be used, I don't know, five times more. Maybe 10 times more.”Some observers were more skeptical, however. One shareholder told Reuters he was disappointed by the lack of a clear timeframe for robotaxi services. Other investors noted a lack of detail on how quickly Tesla can ramp up production, and how it can overcome regulatory worries about safety. The Cybercabs rely on AI and cameras to get around, dispensing with the other sensors - like costly lidar - used by rivals like Alphabet’s Waymo. Experts say that approach significantly cuts costs, but also poses huge technical challenges. Musk also has a history of being overoptimistic on timing - and he said as much at Thursday's event.As early as 2019, he was promising to have robotaxis on the streets by the following year.

  • Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production

    Boeing plans to lay off about 10% of its workers in the coming months, about 17,000 people, as it continues to lose money and tries to deal with a strike that is crippling production of the company’s best-selling airline planes.

  • The Tesla Robovan Is Elon Musk's Vision of Group Transport for the Future

    This wild-looking people mover can transport up to 20, Musk said. Here's what we know.

  • Tesla unveils its Cybercab in move Musk hopes will steer company into new era

    A self-driving taxi that can collect passengers and drive them to their destinations safely is an idea Musk has been toying with for several years.

  • ER physician testifies accused in Ontario dangerous driving trial had suspended license

    An ER physician who treated Artur Kotula in 2021 testified at his dangerous driving trial Friday. As Catherine McDonald reports, the doctor testified Kotula came into the ER by ambulance intoxicated and the doctor suspended his driver’s license for medical reasons three days prior to the fatal crash on Parkside Drive.

  • Tesla shares slide after Cybercab robotaxi revealed

    Elon Musk revealed a prototype of the long-awaited robotaxi at a Hollywood film studio - but investors aren't wowed.

  • Why Amazon’s Zoox is taking a different approach to autonomous taxis

    On Thursday, Tesla finally unveiled a prototype for its Cybercab robotaxi. But Amazon-owned Zoox has its own ideas about how to build the autonomous taxi fleet of the future.

  • Snubbed by Tesla, Mexican government pledges to create its own small, affordable electric car

    Snubbed by Tesla, Mexico’s new president pledged Friday to create a Mexican-made small, affordable electric car to compete with vehicles imported from China. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Teslas were too “onerous,” or expensive, for the Mexican market anyway. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in July the company had “paused” plans for a plant in Mexico, citing Donald Trump’s remarks about possible auto tariffs.

  • US FAA approves SpaceX Falcon 9 return to flight after mishap probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it had approved the return to flight of the SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle after it reviewed and accepted the SpaceX-led investigation findings and corrective actions for the mishap that occurred Sept. 28. The FAA on Sept. 30 said SpaceX had to investigate why the second stage of its Falcon 9 malfunctioned after a NASA astronaut mission, grounding the launch vehicle for the third time in three months. On Sunday, the FAA said SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket could return to flight solely for a mission on Monday for the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft from Florida.

  • Transit systems are targeting fare evaders to win back riders leery about crime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Dominique Davenport was waiting for a ride home after getting off the MetroLink light rail one night in East St. Louis, Illinois, when he heard an argument followed by gunshots behind him on the station's platform.

  • Tesla's Robotaxi dreams are going to be an insurance nightmare

    Tesla has lots of hurdles to jump before launching driverless rides, but an overlooked barrier is car insurance.

  • Tesla unveils its 'Cybercab' robotaxi

    Tesla has introduced a robotaxi called Cybercab during its "We, Robot" event at Warner Bros. Discovery's studio in California, six months after Elon Musk revealed that the company was going to launch one.

  • NextStar Energy plant a year away from full production

    The first large-scale electric vehicle battery plant in Canada is now just about a year from fully opening. Sometime in late 2025, the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor, Ont., is expected to be producing battery cells for automaker Stellantis, while the production of the modules where the cells are packed is expected to start this year.In the works since 2022, the plant is a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution that's expected to create 2,500 jobs.At the time it was ann

  • Volkswagen's deliveries drop, highlighting Europe's car industry challenges

    Europe's car companies also have to contend with the impact of a potential trade war between Beijing and the European Union as the EU presses ahead with import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, imposed over alleged subsidies. VW, Europe's biggest automaker is undergoing a major revamp as it considers German plant closures for the first time due to weak European demand, competition from China, challenges presented by vehicle electrification, and high costs in Germany.

  • Police give tips to keyless car owners after thefts

    Police offer crime prevention advice to keyless car owners after officers investigating thefts make arrests.

  • 6 2024 Car Models To Stay Away From in Retirement

    Retirement is an ideal time to hit the open road. You've got all the time in the world to plan a road trip, take long drives through the countryside (and the leaves are so beautiful right about now)...