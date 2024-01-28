A driver backs into a nail salon, killing a woman and injuring 3 other people

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) — A driver backed through the wall of a Missouri nail salon, killing a woman and injuring three other people, authorities said.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Pacific, a town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Killed was Jill Goddard, 61, of Pacific, who was in the salon, the patrol said. Emergency crews also took the 57-year-old driver and two people inside the salon to hospitals with minor injuries.

The youngest of the injured salon patrons was 17.

The patrol released no other details about what happened. It isn't clear whether the driver might be charged with a crime.