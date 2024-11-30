Driver badly hurt after boulder 'dropped on van'

The 26 year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, police said [BBC]

A van driver has suffered serious head injuries after a boulder smashed through his windscreen and hit him after it was dropped from a bridge, police said.

The rock was dropped from the crossing over the A617, near Hemsley Road, Rainworth, at about 22:00 GMT on Friday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The 26 year-old was driving a silver Transit van when it went through the windscreen.

“We are taking this mindless and abhorrent act extremely seriously," Supt Heather Maelor said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the road remained closed through Saturday morning, reopening to traffic at about 13:30 GMT.

The closure on the A617 was between the roundabout at Kirklington Road and the junction with the A6191.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage were urged to come forward by Supt Maelor.

The road was closed overnight after police were called to the scene [BBC]

