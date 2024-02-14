Driver in Chapel Hill crash that killed a young woman faces slew of charges

The driver involved in a fatal crash near Meadowmont last month faces a dozen criminal charges, including driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

Flemeeja Beatrice Brewer, 20, was driving east on N.C. 54 near West Barbee Chapel Road when she lost control and drove into a wooded area, according to police. They said Brewer was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when the crash took place about 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

A passenger, Mary Elizabeth Rotunda, 20, was killed. Brewer and another passenger, 21-year-old Brianna Tiera Pinson, were treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

All three women were from Greensboro.

Brewer was not old enough to legally buy alcohol, and several of the charges she faces are related to drinking and driving as an underage person, including using a fraudulent ID to buy alcohol. Pinson, who was old enough to buy alcohol, has been charged with helping someone under 21 consume alcohol.

Brewer was released after posting a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Feb. 19.

During their investigation, police decided to charge the driver of another vehicle. Zachary O’Brien Rice, 20, of Lynchburg, Virginia, was charged with speeding, consuming alcohol while underage and driving after drinking while underage.

Police spokesman Alex Carrasquillo declined to say how the two vehicles were related or how officers investigating the fatal crash decided to charge Rice.