Driver charged with DUI after crashing into building
Jade Janks was convicted of the 2020 murder of Thomas Merriman
"Don't ask, don't tell. The guy running around talking about how he's in for 'a body' is a liar. He's definitely a deflecting sex offender."
Caroline Darian, the daughter of Gisèle Pelicot who was a victim of mass rape by her husband and 49 other men in a trial that shocked the world, has told how she’s certain her father drugged her and strongly suspects she was raped too.
A businessman was shot dead in India 100 years ago. Then, a sensational tale unfolded.
President-elect Donald Trump’s former lawyer was so taken aback by the “unconditional discharge” ruling in his former boss’ hush money trial that he turned to ChatGPT for legal help. Speaking with MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes on Friday night, Michael Cohen told the show’s host that he’d been unable to recall anyone else in history who’d ever been found so guilty, and yet faced so few consequences for their actions. Last year, Trump was convicted on 34 charges related to his efforts to cover u
Heather Nelson, 29, faces charges of robbery, forgery and aggravated battery following the Christmas Eve incident in Florida
Ben Affleck has been joined by his daughter Violet as the actor continues to keep a close eye on his Brentwood home as the LA fires continue to blaze.
STORY: :: Mexican and U.S. authorities discovered a man-madesmuggling tunnel connecting Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas:: January 10, 2025:: Ciudad Juarez, Mexico:: The tunnel was found after authorities removeda metal plate covering its entry pointMexican and U.S. authorities collaborated in the operation. John Morales, the FBI officer in charge of the operation, highlighted the importance of binational cooperation in tackling smuggling.The tunnel's discovery underscores ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities that threaten border security, and comes just days before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who prioritized policies against immigration during his electoral campaign.
Heavy police presence on Mundy pond road Saturday morning, resulted in severely damaged property. (Julia Israel/CBC)Seven people are in custody following a raid on a home on Mundy Pond Road in St. John's on Saturday.Police cars and and an armoured tactical vehicle blocked the street in front of a house early in the morning. Damage to the building was visible, including a broken door and shattered glass. Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers in tactical gear had weapons drawn and pointed at a
Violent protests have erupted in China after the death of a teenage boy sparked accusations of a cover-up by authorities, videos from the northwestern region of Shaanxi have shown.
The mother of a young child Toronto police believe was abducted and taken to India by his father is pleading for the return of her son, who left on what was supposed to be a two-week vacation last summer. Sean O'Shea reports.
A 45-year-old man has reportedly been charged with desecrating human remains and hindering apprehension
Caroline Darian opened up about the suspected abuse, which her dad previously denied, in an emotional new interview
A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in the Bronx that police described as a "random and unprovoked attack." The teen, Caleb Rijos, was walking to school Friday when 29-year-old Waldo Mejia allegedly attacked him, stabbing him in the heart and lungs, the NYPD said. Police announced Saturday that they had arrested and charged Mejia with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.
ROME (AP) — Italy on Sunday released an Iranian citizen wanted by the U.S. over a drone attack in Jordan that killed three Americans a year ago, after the Italian justice minister asked a court to revoke his arrest.
An amputee and his son with cerebral palsy were among the 24 deaths in the fires raging around Los Angeles. The father was found at his son’s bedside.
Donald Trump’s second term will empower the White Christian nationalist movement, says scholar Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne.” “It will transform our government,” she says. “They have seen their movement go mainstream, and now they have incredible access to power.”
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the death of a man in Barrhaven on Friday as a homicide.Police identified the victim Saturday morning as 58-year-old Wilson Sabarros of Ottawa.Officers were called to Pondhollow Way around 5:16 p.m. Friday, police said in a media release later that night, and found Sabarros dead."It's an active and ongoing investigation. Our homicide unit is working hard at gathering evidence, analyzing leads and speaking to witnesses," Sgt. Seth Curtis said on Saturday
Dozens have been arrested in the heavily agricultural Kern County during a multiple-day operation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Robert Menendez, the disgraced former U.S. senator from New Jersey, should spend at least 15 years in prison following his corruption conviction, after he betrayed voters by putting his office "up for sale" in exchange for bribes, U.S. prosecutors said. The recommendation was filed on Thursday night in Manhattan federal court, a week after Menendez's lawyers pleaded for leniency, citing the 71-year-old's age, decades of public service, charitable works, devotion to family, and financial and professional ruin. Probation officers recommended a 12-year prison term, which Menendez's lawyers described as an effective "death sentence."