Driver cited for DUI after he crashed into Lakewood Starbucks, police say
A driver was cited for DUI after he crashed into a Lakewood Starbucks Tuesday evening, the Lakewood Police Department said in a social media post.
The group that hacked the Atlanta-area government websites claims it has Trump documents that could affect the 2024 presidential election.
Local Colorado authorities say Tyler Boebert is facing five felony counts and "over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses"
A Calgary man with autism and obsessive compulsive disorder told jurors he killed his father because he called him a Chinese word meaning "useless."The 41-year-old is on trial, accused of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70. On Tuesday, Vincent Fong testified in his own defence. He came across as childlike, struggling at times to be understood by the judge, court reporter and lawyers through near-constant stammering. He also spun in a circle several times during his te
EDMONTON — A bystander killed in a hit-and-run during a high-speed police chase near Edmonton is being remembered for her unwavering dedication to helping those in need. Kassandra Gartner, 45, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was killed Saturday. Police have said her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt used during the chase. When she stopped and got out of her vehicle to check on the damage, she was struck by a truck police were pursuing. Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur said she was not
He lied about his age to the girl and her mother, police say
Australian police have found two bodies in the search for a missing couple allegedly killed by a police officer.
The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video calling for WellChild Awards nominations
The woman, who was in her early 20s, was also reportedly six months pregnant.
Kristen Danielle Graham faces a felony murder charge and is currently being held without bond
Police in Longueuil are looking for other possible victims of a man who worked as a clown and sexually assaulted young girls in the late 90s. Julien Bouchard, 64, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with sexual assault of a minor. He was released on conditions pending his next court appearance later this month. The Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) says Bouchard was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2000 and already served time in prison. A total of five victims,
A passerby found the woman in a car riddled with bullet holes near a school, police said.
A Toronto police officer was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a "vulnerable" woman nearly two years ago.Const. Conal Quinn, 54, who has been a police officer for 23 years, was sentenced at the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto.The sexual assault occurred at the victim's home on March 21, 2021. Quinn was found guilty of sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2023. Quinn was on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident."There is no question that this was a grave bre
The officer watched this “common form of abuse” at the New Jersey prison, feds say.
Attorneys for Brian Dorsey argue that he was experiencing drug psychosis the night of the double murder and was “incapable of deliberation – the requisite intent for capital murder.”
A former member of the disbanded left-wing militant Red Army Faction group who is accused of participating in a string of robberies has been arrested after more than 30 years on the run, German authorities said Tuesday. Daniela Klette, 65, was arrested at an apartment in Berlin on Monday afternoon. Investigators said they were led to her by a tip they received in November from the public, but wouldn't give details.
Two men are dead and three others are in hospital after two separate shooting incidents in the city Tuesday morning.One incident happened little before 5 a.m. in north Toronto on Hickory Tree Road near Weston Road.Toronto police said two men were rushed to a trauma centre where they both died."We're in the process of identifying these men and notifying their families," Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson told reporters at the scene Tuesday, adding that police believe the two men are in their 20s or early 30s
On an April morning last year, a teenage girl was going up an escalator at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in Vancouver when a man pointed a phone up her skirt.A woman saw this happen and yelled at the man to stop filming, which he denied doing, according to a Metro Vancouver Transit Police search warrant obtained by CBC News.After police investigated, the man was arrested for voyeurism but wasn't charged. The vast majority of reported voyeurism incidents on Metro Vancouver transit from 2021 to
LONDON, Ont. — Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last month. McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence." In a joint statement, their lawyers said the five players selected a jury trial earlier this week and are "c
A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 45-year-old woman in southeast Edmonton late Saturday has been arrested. RCMP said the man was arrested Tuesday night in the area of Wainwright, Alta., about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.RCMP previously said a Fort Saskatchewan woman was inspecting the outside of her vehicle after driving over a police spike belt on 50th Street and 22nd Avenue S.W. around 9:40 p.m. Saturday when a male suspect in a U-Haul truck h
Christina Robinson denies murdering her boy, Dwelaniyah, who collapsed at the family home in Durham after he was allegedly shaken violently.