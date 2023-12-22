Driver critically injured in crash that injured two others in Kansas City’s Northland

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash in Kansas City’s Northland that might have involved an impaired driver, a police spokesman said.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday along Northwest Prairie View Road near North Bethel Avenue, which is north of the Kansas City International Airport, said Capt. Corey Carlisle with the Kansas City Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a driver was headed east on Northwest Prairie View Road in a red Chevrolet Trailblazer when the SUV crossed over the centerline and struck a black Toyota Prius that was headed west, Carlisle said.

The Trailblazer’s driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was critically injured in the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, Carlisle said.

The driver of the Prius, along with a child passenger, were also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They were reported to be stable. Both were restrained at the time of the crash.

The investigation, which includes suspected impairment, is ongoing.