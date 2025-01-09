Driver in custody after police pursuit ends in Edmond

CBC

Kurt Churchill — a man who beat a second-degree murder charge last September due to court delays — is fighting for the return of more than $435,000 seized from his home during the investigation.Crown prosecutors are battling back in court, saying the money is "tainted by criminality" because of Churchill's alleged connections to the St. John's drug trade, though he's never been convicted of a drug offence.Both sides have filed applications urging Judge James Walsh to decide who should keep the c