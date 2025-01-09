Driver in custody after police pursuit ends in Edmond
The woman was eventually found by a Good Samaritan who called police, Ohio officers said
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
A "violent predator" who groomed a 15-year-old girl online has been jailed for trying to murder her in the street. Ellis Dismore, 24, was sentenced to 43 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls. Cleveland Police said Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of the girl's family after he had groomed her online.
Rebecca Westergaard Rigney was reportedly attacked by pigs "roaming" near her home during the holidays, according to reports
Nearly nine years after Jessie Simpson was beaten into a coma in Kamloops, his family has yet to see any money from a multi-million dollar settlement. As Angela Jung reports, his mother was back in court today, fighting for the money awarded to her son in 2021.
Police believe Herb Baumeister targeted gay men and buried at least 25 victims on $1 million Indiana estate in the 1990s
Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.
Kurt Churchill — a man who beat a second-degree murder charge last September due to court delays — is fighting for the return of more than $435,000 seized from his home during the investigation.Crown prosecutors are battling back in court, saying the money is "tainted by criminality" because of Churchill's alleged connections to the St. John's drug trade, though he's never been convicted of a drug offence.Both sides have filed applications urging Judge James Walsh to decide who should keep the c
The former Cleveland Browns tight end had cited brain injuries from football in his attempt to have his prison sentence reduced by two years.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief said Monday that she has fired a police officer who in 2023 struck and killed a graduate student from India while responding to an overdose call.
There are mental health concerns for the accused in the Boxing Day death of a nine-year-old girl, his lawyer noted Wednesday as the Calgary man made his first court appearance.Duane Arlen John Nepoose, 30, is accused of fleeing police in a stolen minivan after robbing a pharmacy in the southwest community of Millrise around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. After the minivan weaved through traffic while speeding, Nepoose blew through a red light and crashed into two vehicles at Macleod Trail and Southland D
Meagan Ann Dixon, 44, is charged with murder, child endangerment and multiple counts of cruelty to animals in connection to the slayings.
Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, faces charges of producing child sexual abuse material and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity
Corey Pritchett Jr. allegedly kidnapped two women from a bowling center in Houston in November before relocating to Dubai
The mother of Joseph Anthony Abreu, 35, is reported to be in stable condition after the stabbing, police say
The lawyer for a woman who encouraged an assault on her boyfriend that led to murder should be released from jail on a time-served sentence, her lawyer argued Tuesday. Laura Lavorato, 46, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of her then-boyfriend Shawn McCormack, 34, following a trial in November. Lavorato's friend Devon Shedrick, who fatally shot McCormack, was found guilty of first-degree murder. While Shedrick received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, Lavorato's se
Authorities say two bodies have been found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport.
LANGFORD, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say officers have seized more than $1.7 million worth of contraband tobacco after executing a search warrant at a property in Langford.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico are offering state protection to famed regional Mexican singer Natanael Cano and other artists after a drug cartel in northern Mexico publicly threatened them, prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press.