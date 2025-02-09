Driver cut free after crash with highways vehicle

A driver had to be cut free from a car after it collided with a stationary highways vehicle on a motorway.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service, police, paramedics and highways officers were called to the M11 southbound carriageway between junction eight at Stansted Airport and junction nine for Great Chesterford at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

Crews said the car collided with a highways roadwork protection vehicle within a closed work zone and the driver had become trapped.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free them before they were taken to hospital. The road was back open at 01:15.

Photos taken by Newport Fire Station as well as Saffron Walden Fire Station shared on social media show the car involved with its roof, doors and windows removed.

The highways vehicle can also be seen as firefighters work around the scene.

On social media, Newport Fire Station said: "A car collided with a Highways roadwork protection vehicle which was stationary.

"We quickly got to work stabilising the vehicles while administering first aid to the trapped driver.

"We were soon joined by Saffron Walden, we then used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate the trapped driver from the car."

Essex Police as well as the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

