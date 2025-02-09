Driver cut free after crash with highways vehicle

Alice Cunningham - BBC News, Essex
·1 min read

A driver had to be cut free from a car after it collided with a stationary highways vehicle on a motorway.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service, police, paramedics and highways officers were called to the M11 southbound carriageway between junction eight at Stansted Airport and junction nine for Great Chesterford at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday.

Crews said the car collided with a highways roadwork protection vehicle within a closed work zone and the driver had become trapped.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free them before they were taken to hospital. The road was back open at 01:15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos taken by Newport Fire Station as well as Saffron Walden Fire Station shared on social media show the car involved with its roof, doors and windows removed.

The highways vehicle can also be seen as firefighters work around the scene.

On social media, Newport Fire Station said: "A car collided with a Highways roadwork protection vehicle which was stationary.

"We quickly got to work stabilising the vehicles while administering first aid to the trapped driver.

"We were soon joined by Saffron Walden, we then used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate the trapped driver from the car."

Essex Police as well as the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Customers fill up on diesel instead of regular gas after mix-up at Saskatoon station

    After filling up with gas, you'd expect your vehicle to run for a while — but that wasn't the case for some customers who filled up at a Saskatoon gas station this week, only to discover a pump they thought had regular gasoline actually had diesel.People may be affected if they filled up after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Flying J on Idylwyld Drive, just off Marquis Drive, Flying J said in a statement.It said the company is trying to restore services after a cross-drop of fuel occurred at the gas s

  • One dead, multiple injured in Hwy. 11 pileup near Orillia

    All southbound lanes of Highway 11 closed Friday amid multi-vehicle crash. Drivers urged to avoid the area.

  • 5 Car Brands That Could Be Affected by Trump’s Proposed Tariffs

    After months of promising tough action to combat migration and fentanyl trafficking from Canada and Mexico, as well as threatening to impose taxes on imported goods from a host of other countries...

  • This Tesla Cybertruck Dually Was Originally Meant for Sean Paul

    Reds Miami, a bodyshop and custom wheel builder, pitched Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul on a six-wheel Cybertruck before building one for themselves.

  • He lost his father and now he’s fighting for his life. He’s one of the young victims of the Philadelphia plane crash

    A Philadelphia father picked up his three children from school and took them to Dunkin’ Donuts for an evening snack. This weekly family ritual would soon be upended when a medevac jet crashed nearby, killing everyone on board, one person on the ground and injuring more than a dozen people.

  • 5 Cars From the 2000s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

    The need to constantly revisit the past has taken a twist over the past few years, as social media turns trends over at a quicker pace on everything from financial information to pop culture. When it...

  • Flight Tracker Shows Plane Disappear Off Alaska Coast

    A small plane carrying nine passengers went missing while en route from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska, on Thursday, February 6, Alaska’s Department of Public Safety said.The single-engine turboprop plane was operated by Bering Air, authorities reported.The Nome Volunteer Fire Department later said that crews were still searching on the ground, but that there was no updated information on the location of the missing aircraft.The search was still underway on Friday, authorities said.Animation from Flightradar24, illustrating a playback of the flight path, shows the plane disappearing off the Alaska coast.The first two clips in the video show sped-up versions of the flight, while the third video shows the flight’s real-time movement. Credit: Flightradar24.com via Storyful

  • 6 Cars That Seem Expensive but Rarely Need Repairs

    Reliable and dependable transportation these days is not cheap. The average monthly car payment is $737 for new vehicles and $525 for pre-owned options. With numbers like that staring them down,...

  • 5 Common Car Maintenance Services To Avoid Wasting Your Money On

    The computer-based complexities of modern vehicles are beyond the average driver's ability to understand -- and your mechanic knows it. They can easily convince you that you need to spend a ton of...

  • 1 dead, 11 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Orillia, Ont.

    One person has died and 11 people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Orillia, Ont., on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.About 50 vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Orillia Fire Chief Chris Ferry.The crash, which happened just after 9 a.m. on Friday, shut down sections of Highway 11 for hours, but the highway's northbound lanes were opened by 9 p.m. The OPP said at 11 p.m. that the southbound lanes would reopen shortly."The OPP are working as fast as possible to reop

  • 'Combative' Frontier Airlines passenger restrained after smashing airplane window

    A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight had to be restrained by other travelers after he broke a plane window.

  • Trump is trying to halt the EV charger buildout. Experts say it's not that easy

    DETROIT (AP) — Experts are questioning President Donald Trump’s latest effort to slow the electric vehicle charging buildout in the U.S.

  • Geely, Xpeng EV models threaten market leaders with cheaper, more intelligent cars

    Two electric vehicle (EV) models targeting middle-income consumers in mainland China with lower prices have emerged as Tesla's strongest rivals, as buyers become more budget-conscious. "Young, middle-income consumers favour electric cars with smart features like autonomous driving systems and voice-activated control technology, but they normally choose the cheapest models due to concerns about the economic outlook and their own job prospects," said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an adviso

  • Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice and all 10 aboard are dead, authorities say

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome was located Friday on sea ice, and all 10 people on board were dead, authorities said. The crash was one of the deadliest in the state in the last 25 years.

  • The Cybertruck Appears to Be More Deadly Than the Infamous Ford Pinto, According to a New Analysis

    Blowout On a crisp, dry New Years morning in downtown Las Vegas, US Army Master Sergeant Matthew Livelsberger rolled his rental cybertruck up near the front doors of Trump International Hotel Las Vegas. Levelsberger then armed a device which would soon detonate a collection of gas canisters and explosive fireworks, blowing the windows out of the hotel and injuring seven bystanders. Never one to waste a tragedy, Musk soon took to X-formerly-Twitter to brag up that the "Cybertruck actually contain

  • First-Gen Z/28 Camaro Is The Most Depressing Car On The Internet

    Rescued from its shallow grave, this 1968 Camaro is too rare to overlook.

  • Airlines desperately want more planes — but Boeing and Airbus can't keep up

    The bottlenecks have forced global carriers to adjust their 2025 capacity plans, cut routes, and spend more money to keep older jets flying.

  • BYD Atto 2 review: Can this family-friendly EV compete on price?

    The sixth new car to arrive from BYD in just two years, the Atto 2 is a high-tech, posh small SUV that drives well and has lots of space for the family

  • P.E.I. school bus drivers' union welcomes federal mandate for safety cameras on new buses

    The union representing school bus drivers on P.E.I. is welcoming new federal regulations requiring new buses to be equipped with cameras that improve drivers' visibility of their surroundings.Transport Canada is mandating perimeter visibility systems on new school buses as a safety measure, according to a news release.The systems use multiple cameras mounted on the exterior of the bus that allow drivers to see if anyone is around the vehicle before it drives off.Rob Harding, vice-president of CU

  • Washington DC plane crash disaster happened 10 days ago: What to know

    Investigators have recovered most of the airplane and helicopter from the Potomac River, but continued searching for objects on the river floor.