Driver damages home and cars after ramming into Phoenix yard
Phoenix police are investigating a crash in south Phoenix that damaged a woman's home, fence and cars.
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.Around a dozen people in Kelowna, B.C., gathered to remember Mindy Tran on Sunday, 30 years after the eight-year-old girl was killed.On Aug. 17, 1994, Tran was reported missing after she rode her pink bike down her quiet street in the southern Interior city. She would never be seen alive again.Six weeks later, on the insistence of a so-called psychic with a divining rod, police found a shallow grave with the girl's remains in a park near the Trans'
The US-Turkey dual citizen was arrested before scheduled flight to Mexico on Friday
Japan is known for being one of the major countries to manufacture and export cars all over the world. Learn More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures Read Next: 7 Reasons You Must...
She also shared a video of her loved ones singing “Happy Birthday” before she blew out the candles on her cake
Michael Pratt was on the run for three years until a data leak involving crypto wallets he'd bought years earlier led the FBI to his Madrid hotel.
DALLAS (AP) — As law enforcement officers hung back outside Khloie Torres' fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas, she begged for help in a series of 911 calls, whispering into the phone that there were “a lot” of bodies and telling the operator: “Please, I don’t want to die. My teacher is dead. Oh, my God."
Pro-Palestinian protesters halted Montreal's Pride parade for about an hour Sunday afternoon. Surrounded by dozens of police officers, the protesters wrapped themselves in an orange banner that read "no justice no peace" and chanted "free Palestine." The Pink Bloc, an anti-capitalist 2SLGBTQ+ group, and Faction anti-génocidaire et solidaire (F.A.G.S) were behind the protest. The parade eventually made its way around the protesters and continued its planned route while the protesters marched down
Davina Corbin was killed in what appeared to be a dog attack in Feather Falls in Butte County. Police found 25 Great Danes roaming the area where her body was located.
Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...
A mass wedding in St. John's. From left: Maricris and Brainard Canillo, Cristina and Reyno Braza, John Allester and Arcelli Letigio, Myhra and Marionito Ibabao. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)The Filipino community in Newfoundland and Labrador celebrated four couples getting married at the same time on Saturday, and although it's not often seen in this province, it is a common practice in the Philippines. Family and friends gathered at St. Teresa's Parish in St. John's to witness not just one wedding —
KYIV (Reuters) -A 4-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father were killed in an overnight Russian air strike outside of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday. Three other people, including a teenage boy, were wounded in the attack just east of the capital, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said involved a North Korean-made missile. He did not offer further detail but Ukrainian emergency services earlier said the victims' home in the Brovary district was struck by debris from a downed Russian missile.
“We are brokenhearted over this tragic loss of a little princess,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement.
Zambada, a Sinaloa cartel founder, was long believed to have police, soldiers, political leaders in his pocket. In a rare public statement, he acknowledges those ties -- and contradicts Mexican officials' version of his capture.
The case against a man accused of killing a Detroit synagogue leader collapsed Friday as a judge dismissed a remaining murder charge, three weeks after a jury cleared him of a similar but separate charge.
A Ferguson police officer was severely injured and is “fighting for his life” after being assaulted Friday night during protests marking the 10-year anniversary of the police shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown.
Investigators haven't given an explanation so far, saying it is too early to determine the cause of the crash.
One of the world's largest retirement communities, The Villages in central Florida, has become the fastest-growing metro for young children in the U.S. this decade. (AP Video/Cody Jackson)
Former President Donald Trump to speak in Asheville at a rally
Two dozen cats and kittens rescued from one home have Bide Awhile Animal Shelter Society in Dartmouth, N.S., at capacity.Liesje Somers-Blonde, the shelter's executive director, said the person at the home likely hoarded the animals until it became too much to handle.The shelter became aware of the situation when a person in the community acted as an intermediary.Somers-Blonde said the shelter had space available and agreed to help. They were told that there were 24 cats, almost all kittens. They