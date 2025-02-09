Driver’s Dashcam Captures the Terrifying Moment When Another Car Shoots Fireworks at Her in Alleged Road Rage Incident

The woman's dashcam "captured the Roman candle-style fireworks from several angles," police said

Raven Brunner
·2 min read
Kitsap County Sheriff's Office/FaceBook Dashcam captures truck shooting fireworks in alleged road rage incident

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office/FaceBook

Dashcam captures truck shooting fireworks in alleged road rage incident

A passenger in a truck shot fireworks at another vehicle during an apparent road rage incident — and the moment was captured on camera.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the passenger in a four-door Dodge truck was following a woman in another vehicle at around 9 p.m. local time on Central Valley Road in Kitsap County in Washington state, according to a Facebook post from the Kitsap County Sheriff Department.

Police said the truck eventually passed the woman after "minutes," before the individual in the passenger seat started shooting fireworks at her car.

The woman's dashcam "captured the Roman candle-style fireworks from several angles," authorities said.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office/FaceBook Dashcam captures truck shooting fireworks in alleged road rage incident

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office/FaceBook

Dashcam captures truck shooting fireworks in alleged road rage incident

Per police, the woman attempted to drive away, but the truck continued to follow her. "At one point she saw someone in the passenger seat launching those fireworks toward her," the Facebook post stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman was able to pull into the parking lot of a nearby store, and the truck "drove away," police added. It is unclear what caused the alleged road rage incident.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the incident to call 9-1-1. Both the driver and passenger of the truck "are wanted for questioning," they said.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to Black Cat Fireworks, Roman candle fireworks are contained in a tube. "Once ignited, this tube fires multiple consecutive shots of ball projectiles that burst into colorful stars, fountain-like sprays, and comets," the website states.

ADVERTISEMENT

One tube typically contains five to 10 balls that burst upon lighting.

Roman candles are banned for consumer possession and use in several states, per Black Cat Fireworks, including New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah and California.

Read the original article on People

Latest Stories

  • Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogiánni's top secret home life

    Prince Nikolaos of Greece has remarried, saying 'I do' to Chrysí Vardinogiánni – find out where the newlyweds are likely to be living now

  • Air Transat ending free carry-on baggage for some of its cheapest fares

    Air Transat will no longer offer free carry-on baggage on its cheapest fares for some flights starting Tuesday. The Montreal-based airline is matching other Canadian companies, including Air Canada and WestJet, which have also dropped free carry-on baggage for its cheapest fares.As of Feb. 11, travellers using Eco Budget, the lowest fare option, can only bring a personal item, such as a purse or small backpack, to their seat. All other baggage is subject to fees and will have to be checked, the

  • Tropical birds warm up Calgary retirement home

    The Calgary Parrot Club brought nearly a dozen parrots to the Boardwalk Retirement Community to educate residents about the tropical birds.

  • I've been wearing these Ugg boots for years — they're tough enough for Canadian winters, and they're on sale for under $250

    These Ugg winter boots are super cozy, waterproof and lightweight.

  • A Teen Waited at a Bus Stop, Then Vanished Forever. 8 Years Later, an Undercover Sting Finally Revealed What Happened to Him

    On Dec. 7, 2003, Daniel Morcombe set off from his family’s home to shop for Christmas gifts, and was never seen again

  • Missing Girl, 11, Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Her School, Police Open Murder Investigation

    Louise Lasalle's body was found 12 hours after the middle schooler was reported missing by her parents on Feb. 7

  • Man who killed 2 in case of mistaken identity sentenced to life in prison

    A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years.The sentence was handed out in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday to Colin Raymond Correia, who was initially acquitted in the killing of two people: Leanne MacFarlane and her partner, Jeffrey Todd Taylor — an acquittal that would later be appealed.The double homicide took place in Cranbrook, in B.C.'s Kootenay region, on May 29, 2010.Cranbrook RCMP responded to c

  • A 15-year-old went to a Brooklyn parade. The NYPD wrongly accused him of a mass shooting

    NEW YORK (AP) — Camden Lee was leaving high school football practice in September when he saw the photograph, splashed across the New York Police Department’s social media accounts, that would soon upend his life.

  • Calgary man found guilty of raping 90-year-old woman

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A Calgary man was found guilty of raping a 90-year-old woman in her seniors' residence apartment in 2021.Duran Ross Buffalo, 40, was on trial this week, on charges of aggravated sexual assault and break and enter to commit sexual assault stemming from a Jan. 1, 2021, attack.After about an hour of deliberation, jurors delivered guilty verdicts on both charges late Friday afternoon.His conviction comes after a jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary

  • Trump signs order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close U.S. ally.

  • A drug-producing 'superlab' is cleaned up after being busted by RCMP in Falkland, B.C., which is an unincorporated community about 50 kilometres east of Kamloops. The RCMP say there's evidence that organized crime groups are moving from smuggling fentanyl across the border to producing it in Canada.

    The federal government is looking to list Mexican cartels as terrorists under Canadian law, but experts say there are a number of other groups heavily involved in the illicit drug market.U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to impose hefty tariffs on Canada and Mexico, in part over his apparent concerns that fentanyl and other drugs are pouring into the U.S. from those two countries.While the amount of fentanyl that has been seized at the Canada-U.S. border is minor compared to&nbsp;the southern U.S. border, Ottawa struck a deal with Trump earlier this week to hold off on tariffs&nbsp;after making some last-minute additions to its border security offer.Part of that deal included listing Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations under the Criminal Code.Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty hasn't yet named the cartels that would be designated terrorists. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)Public Safety Minister David McGuinty suggested to reporters on Friday that "all criminal cartels" are being looked at, but didn't name any.Experts point to two likely suspects: the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel&nbsp;(CJNG)."Those are the ones that appear to converge at the most senior levels of transnational organized crime in Canada," said Calvin Chrustie, a former RCMP superintendent in Vancouver who has investigated transnational crime networks on cross-border cases.President Donald Trump signed an executive order enacting steep tariffs on Canada last week. But after Canada made additional border promises, including listing cartels as terrorists, he put off the tariffs for a month. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)Trump signed an order in January directing the U.S. government to list cartels as terrorist organizations under American law. Vanda Felbab-Brown — an expert on organized crime and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution — said it makes sense Canada would make a similar move."Once the Trump administration has done that, there is no territorial limitation on the implications of the designation. So it's kind of natural that Canada would move in the same way," she said.Jessica Davis, a former senior intelligence analyst with CSIS who now heads the consulting firm Insight Threat Intelligence, said it's fairly "straightforward" that cartels meet the definition of a terrorist group under Canadian law."That definition includes things like committing serious violence for a political purpose and most cartels do that," she said.WATCH |&nbsp;Mexican drug cartels 'thriving' in Canada, police and analysts say:&nbsp;Felbab-Brown said Sinaloa and the CJNG have largely been focused on smuggling illicit drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada.But RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme told CBC's Rosemary Barton Live that there are signs&nbsp;cartels are getting involved in production on Canadian soil."We do know from the intelligence picture that Mexican organized crime or cartels are involved with the fabrication. What you're seeing in Canada is you're seeing more of the precursors [chemicals used to make illicit drugs] coming into Canada," Duheme told host Rosemary Barton in an interview airing Sunday.WATCH | Inside the 'most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history:&nbsp;The Criminal Intelligence Service Canada's (CISC) most recent public report on organized crime said that cartels are getting increasingly involved in money laundering.Canadian involvement in financial crimes was pushed into the spotlight in October when Toronto-Dominion Bank was fined more than $3.09 billion US in a historic U.S.&nbsp;money-laundering case. At least one of those schemes involved TD Bank employees laundering up to $670 million from selling fentanyl.Felbab-Brown said Canada has become a bit of a hub for money laundering. But she noted that more groups than just cartels are involved.Other criminal networks in illicit drug marketFelbab-Brown said the "big question" is whether the government will consider adding these other groups to the list.Chrustie said when it comes to money laundering and the fentanyl trade in Canada, the "the upper echelon" of criminal organizations include cartels, Chinese triads and Iranian crime groups — and he said they are, in ways, all interconnected."They converge and collaborate and co-operate at the strategic and operational level of transnational organized crime in Canada. But, like any major enterprise, they have subcontractors and other components and operational cells," he said."I think there's probably increasing awareness that Canada provides all these networks&nbsp;… a high-gain, low-risk environment to operate."Chrustie said the Chinese and Iranian groups are the ones generally responsible for smuggling precursor into Canada.Felbab-Brown said biker gangs are the primary distributors of drugs in Canada and "some of the most violent actors." But she questioned whether Ottawa would consider adding them to the list.The CISC report indicates that motorcycle gangs are heavily involved in the distribution of fentanyl and other drugs but says little about their involvement in smuggling and production.What does adding crime groups to the terrorist list do?The process of designating a terrorist group is meant to be&nbsp;apolitical, starting with a cross-government consultation that identifies potential groups for addition to the list.But Davis says the process has become politicized in recent years, pointing to the addition of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after years of pressure."That politicization has already happened. This is just an externally imposed politicization," Davis said of the move to add cartels to the list.McGuinty said Tuesday that listing cartels as terrorist organizations would give law enforcement agencies more powers to investigate those groups."It's going to be giving our law enforcement authorities more powers to track the money, follow the assets and disrupt the activities of cartels," he told reporters while visiting the Manitoba border town of Emerson.WATCH |&nbsp;What will Canada's 'fentanyl czar' do?:&nbsp;Last month, Canada's financial intelligence agency released an operation alert saying that online betting platforms are being used to launder proceeds from fentanyl dealing and production.&nbsp;The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (Fintrac), said there is reason to believe people are depositing and withdrawing funds at online casinos to disguise proceeds from the traffic&nbsp;of fentanyl and other deadly opioids as wagers and winnings.Davis and Chrustie said that as it currently stands, cartels are solely in the wheelhouse of law enforcement agencies from local police to the RCMP. But listing cartels as terrorist organizations would bring intelligence agencies such as CSIS into the conversation."The prosecutions go up, the tools increase and then it also gets the political support, priority and possibly additional funding. So it enhances the all Team Canada type of approach," he said.But Davis said who takes the lead on cartel investigations would still be in question."Traditionally in Canada, this has not been the purview of the security intelligence service. That could change. That's a policy decision," she said.Davis said it's also unclear if anything would change operationally given that Canada is adding cartels to the list to appease the U.S."It does unlock all of the counterterrorism powers if the government decides that they want to use those against cartels. But I'm not entirely confident that's 100 per cent going to happen, mostly because of the way this listing has come out," she said."This is an externally imposed listing and so it's not immediately clear that would happen."

  • Human Remains Found in Crocodile amid Search for Man, 60, Who Went Missing Near River 1 Week Ago

    Police located the crocodile while searching for the missing man in Queensland, Australia, on Friday, Feb. 7

  • DUI Driver Gets 40 Years for Killing Mom and Daughter While Going 130 mph

    Jacob Hunter Manuel, 25, pleaded no contest to two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI with serious bodily injury

  • 2 people charged in fatal stabbing of Fort Campbell soldier in Tennessee, police say

    CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the death of a Fort Campbell soldier who was stabbed nearly 70 times last year, police said Saturday.

  • Family of Broward woman who went missing in Spain files wrongful death lawsuit: lawyer

    “I will track anyone who had a hand in this.”

  • Woman arrested in connection to death of Kansas City reporter covering Super Bowl in New Orleans

    ‘Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work,’ Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement

  • Calgary man charged with manslaughter in connection to 2024 fatal home invasion

    A Calgary man has been charged with manslaughter, in connection to a home invasion in a northwest neighbourhood last year that led to a man's death, police say.Around 9:15 a.m. MT on Jan. 4, 2024, Calgary police were called to a home on Braden Crescent N.W., in Brentwood, after getting reports of a home invasion, police say.Responding officers found one man dead and two others injured, police say. An autopsy identified the deceased as John Wayne Davis, 53.The Calgary Police Service's homicide un

  • 6-Year-Old Girl Pronounced Dead After Being Found at Home in a Bathtub Filled with Water: Reports

    The girl was found unresponsive in the bathtub at a Brooklyn home on Friday, Feb. 7, according to reports

  • Mom, 26, Is Charged After Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Is Found Dead in Bathtub Filled with Water: Police

    A 26-year-old woman has been charged after her daughter was found "unresponsive" at their Brooklyn home on Friday, Feb. 7

  • He lost his father and now he’s fighting for his life. He’s one of the young victims of the Philadelphia plane crash

    A Philadelphia father picked up his three children from school and took them to Dunkin’ Donuts for an evening snack. This weekly family ritual would soon be upended when a medevac jet crashed nearby, killing everyone on board, one person on the ground and injuring more than a dozen people.