Driver’s Dashcam Captures the Terrifying Moment When Another Car Shoots Fireworks at Her in Alleged Road Rage Incident
The woman's dashcam "captured the Roman candle-style fireworks from several angles," police said
A passenger in a truck shot fireworks at another vehicle during an apparent road rage incident — and the moment was captured on camera.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the passenger in a four-door Dodge truck was following a woman in another vehicle at around 9 p.m. local time on Central Valley Road in Kitsap County in Washington state, according to a Facebook post from the Kitsap County Sheriff Department.
Police said the truck eventually passed the woman after "minutes," before the individual in the passenger seat started shooting fireworks at her car.
The woman's dashcam "captured the Roman candle-style fireworks from several angles," authorities said.
Per police, the woman attempted to drive away, but the truck continued to follow her. "At one point she saw someone in the passenger seat launching those fireworks toward her," the Facebook post stated.
The woman was able to pull into the parking lot of a nearby store, and the truck "drove away," police added. It is unclear what caused the alleged road rage incident.
Police are now asking anyone with information about the incident to call 9-1-1. Both the driver and passenger of the truck "are wanted for questioning," they said.
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sunday, Feb. 9.
According to Black Cat Fireworks, Roman candle fireworks are contained in a tube. "Once ignited, this tube fires multiple consecutive shots of ball projectiles that burst into colorful stars, fountain-like sprays, and comets," the website states.
One tube typically contains five to 10 balls that burst upon lighting.
Roman candles are banned for consumer possession and use in several states, per Black Cat Fireworks, including New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah and California.
