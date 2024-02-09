Driver Dead, Tourists Hurt in Thai Bus Crash

One person was killed and 13 foreign tourists injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in north Thailand late on February 8.

Police told local media that the bus carrying Danish tourists from Chiang Mai and Pai lost control, missed a curb, and fell down a ravine.

The Pai Samakkhi Volunteer Rescue Association said the bus driver was killed, while nine of the 13 tourists were taken to hospital. Four were later discharged, the association said.

Footage by the association shows recovery efforts along the 1095 Road in the Mae Hong subdistrict of Thailand’s Chiang Mai province. Credit: Pai Samakkhi Charity Volunteer Rescue Association via Storyful