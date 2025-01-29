Driver dies after car collides with school bus west of Montreal

The crash happened on Route 201 in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., in the Montérégie region. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 91-year-old motorist has died after a head-on collision with a school bus west of Montreal on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened as the bus traveled south on Route 201 in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., in the Montérégie region, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

The driver of the car was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where he later died, police said.

Four bus passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the bus driver was unharmed.

Route 201 was closed as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The collision was the second in as many days involving a school bus in Quebec.

On Monday, a school bus driver in his 40s died following a collision with a tractor trailer in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition Wednesday.

