Driver Disrupts Pro-Palestine Protest Ahead of State of the Union Address

A car disrupted a pro-Palestine protest near the White House on Thursday, March 7, ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

Footage filmed by Andrew Ghalili shows protesters carrying signs and waving Palestine flags amid traffic in DC on Thursday evening. Other social media posts showed the driver position his car in front of protesters and rev the engine.

The crowd can be heard chanting “Shame, shame, shame!” while waving the Palestinian flag and signs calling for a “full ceasefire.” Credit: Andrew Ghalili via Storyful