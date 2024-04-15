Driver ejected from vehicle in multi-vehicle accident in Pickens County, South Carolina,
The Pickens County Coroner's Office has identified a driver involved in a multi-vehicle accident.
The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping center before a police officer fatally shot him. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.
A child was killed and at least 10 other people were injured, including a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old, when gunfire broke out at a family gathering in Chicago, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in the mass shooting that erupted Saturday night on the city's South Side, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying those who might be responsible for the shooting. Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.
A 16-year-old is dead after an early-morning crash in Saskatoon, police say.Earlier on Sunday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they were investigating a collision on the 4200 block of Taylor Street East, where both traffic lanes were shut down from Boychuk Drive to Heritage Crescent.A vehicle was seen upside down with a red tent popped up beside it, and debris was scattered across both lanes.Saskatoon police said they were called to the scene at 6:00 a.m CST, and declared the 16-year-old dea
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
MONTREAL — Between mid-December and the end of March, police inspected about 400 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal and found nearly 600 stolen vehicles, most of them from the Toronto area. The operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume. And while authorities say they are doing what they can to stop the scourge of auto theft, experts say
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A homeless man freed without bail after randomly breaking a woman’s nose went on to sucker-punch a 9-year-old girl in the face in Grand Central Station, MTA officials said. Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, was busted after he allegedly socked the youngster as she stood next to her stunned mom in the station’s dining concourse about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, MTA police said. Medics took the girl to NYU ...
The City of Toronto is working to clean up hundreds of tires illegally dumped on public land near Mimico Creek in Etobicoke.The tires, scattered and stacked under the Skyway Avenue bridge, have been there for months, according to Roy Chan, general manager of the nearby Royal Woodbine Golf Club.Chan said his employees alerted the city to the tires in February, but the number of them has grown since. Miriam Diamond, a professor at the University of Toronto's school of the environment, said illegal
A Chilliwack, B.C., school board trustee says she's relieved to have won her defamation case against former trustee Barry Neufeld after he called her a "striptease artist."The comments came during the campaigning period for the 2022 school board elections, in which longtime trustee Neufeld ran for re-election but lost.Neufeld is known for his controversial statements about transgender identity and COVID-19, and is separately facing a human rights complaint related to past statements about transg
"Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. ... Knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today."
Alvin Bragg had a problem. It was August 2022, and the Manhattan district attorney had just found out two people had been shot -- including a bystander who had been shot in the head -- during an attempted robbery in the borough's Washington Heights neighborhood. In a city struggling through the post-pandemic crime surge, it posed a crisis for Bragg, who had been elected as a reformist prosecutor but who critics painted as soft on crime.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action. Kamran Hussain, who moved to Canada from India on an international student visa in 2017 and has completed the arduous process of becoming a permanent resident, said he has thought about leaving the country after he woke up on the morning of Jan. 11 to find nothing but the shattered glass of his car window on his east Toronto driveway. "I came out and the car was gone,"
SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack. The suspect stabbed nine people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Six of the victims and
Inspector Amy Scott singlehandedly pursued and killed a man in Sydney after he fatally stabbed six people.
The actions of Donald Trump and his supporters following his 2020 election loss top the U.S. Supreme Court's agenda in the next two weeks in cases involving his bid to avoid prosecution for trying to undo his defeat and an attempt by a man indicted in the Capitol attack to escape a charge that Trump also faces. The two cases assume even greater prominence as Trump campaigns to return to the White House as the Republican candidate challenging Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. The justices on Tuesday hear arguments in an appeal by Joseph Fischer, who was indicted on seven charges following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot including corruptly obstructing an official proceeding - congressional certification of Biden's victory over Trump.
WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — The wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after investigators said she shipped stolen human body parts — including hands, feet and heads — to buyers. Denise Lodge, 64, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to court records. Federal prosecutors last year announced charges agai
A Southern California Marine accused of having sex with a missing 14-year-old girl found in his Camp Pendleton barracks room last summer no longer faces sex crimes charges, military officials said this week. Avery Rosario pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of restriction, for leaving the base without permission, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Before the plea deal, Rosario faced charges alleging sexual assault after he was arrested June 28 when the missing girl was discovered in his room.