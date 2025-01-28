Driver in fatal primary school crash rearrested after investigation review

The driver of a 4×4 that ploughed into a primary school killing two eight-year-old girls has been rearrested after bereaved families criticised the police investigation into the tragedy.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term.

In June last year, the Metropolitan Police said the driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and would face no criminal charges.

But the girls’ families said they were unconvinced the investigation had been carried out thoroughly and in October the force said it would reopen its inquiry.

Selena Lau was killed in the crash (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On Tuesday, the Met said the 48-year-old driver had been arrested and was in custody. She was originally arrested for the same offence at the scene of the collision on July 6, 2023.

Last summer, prosecutors found the driver of the car, Claire Freemantle, had never had an epileptic seizure before and was in good health before the crash.

Nuria Sajjad died in the incident (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency at the time, she expressed her “deepest sorrow” and said she had “no recollection of what took place” after losing consciousness.

On Tuesday, the force said that following concerns raised by the girls’ families, it had carried out its own review of the case and found lines of inquiry that “required further examination”.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the new investigation, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to any witnesses or individuals with information who are yet to speak to police to please come forward.

“Were you attending the local golf course or driving in or around the area of The Study Prep school in Wimbledon at the time of the collision?

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford speaking to the media outside Scotland Yard (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Did you see the vehicle – a distinctive gold Land Rover Defender – in the lead-up to the collision?

“We believe there were people in the local area who have not been spoken to by police and remain unidentified. I would ask those individuals to please contact us.

“Our main priority is to ensure the lines of inquiry identified by the review are progressed. This is a live investigation and in order to maintain its integrity I can’t go into further detail at this stage. I would urge people to avoid speculation.”

Following the announcement by the Met Police, the girls’ families released a statement: “We welcomed the reopening of the investigation in October 2024 by the Metropolitan Police into the death of our beautiful girls and the harm caused to those injured and who witnessed the tragedy on that sunny July day.

“It is important that this investigation runs its course unhindered and that each step taken is done so in the pursuit of truth and the full facts.

The Land Rover Defender inside the grounds of The Study Prep school in Camp Road, Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA)

“As the investigation continues, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Solicitor Trevor Sterling, from Moore Barlow, who is representing 20 of the families affected by crash, said: “This remains an incredibly tragic case, which has and continues to have a profound impact on all of those affected.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 0207 175 0793 or 101 quoting CAD 6528/27Jan, or message the Met on X quoting the same reference.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.