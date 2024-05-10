Driver fell asleep before crash that killed 3 workers, PSP says

CBC

Police are warning residents in Kamloops, B.C., about an increased risk to public safety after a spate of targeted shootings in the southern Interior city. The most recent incident happened Monday evening, when police were called to the Ramada Hotel on Columbia Street just before 7 p.m. PT after reports of gunfire. Officers found an injured man, who was taken to hospital, and a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said the shooting was believed to be part