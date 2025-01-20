Driver fined £170 for six-minute stay in car park while she looked for ‘pay and display’

A mother-of-five was fined £170 for an overstay after spending just six minutes in a car park.

Angela Jones, 60, briefly pulled into Kings Heath High Street car park, in Birmingham, in October last year and stayed for six minutes while she worked out how to pay.

Ms Jones, from Alvechurch, Worcestershire, claimed the pay-and-display machine was broken and decided against using a mobile phone app after being made aware of scams involving fake QR codes.

With little choice but to find another car park, Ms Jones left the site after six minutes – just 60 seconds longer than the five-minute grace period permitted.

After failing to pay the parking fee within the allotted time, Ms Jones received a fine from Parking Charge Collections Ltd – the company which manages the site. She lodged an appeal but after it was rejected, the fine spiralled to a total of £170.

The veterinary receptionist told Birmingham Live: “It brought me so much stress – I couldn’t afford it.

“The parking company rejected my appeal because I was outside the five-minute period. There’s just not enough time. It’s not right that you only have that long to park up, download an app and get back in your car.

“What if you can’t get a signal or something? Some car parks are bigger than others too. I bet it’s elderly people, who probably aren’t as mobile, who will be affected by this the most.”

Ms Jones said she received “threatening” letters from solicitors on behalf of the parking firm. “As a lone female, who has never been in trouble in my life, it was very intimidating. It affected my mental health greatly,” she said.

Fearing bailiffs would turn up at her front door, Ms Jones eventually paid the £170 fine earlier this month.

After she paid, Bradley Thomas, the Conservative MP for Bromsgrove intervened and the fine was dropped. Ms Jones was told she would receive a full refund.

The trade association for parking firms, the International Parking Community, confirmed a full refund to Ms Jones had been issued.

Full refund

A spokesman said: “We’re pleased this case has resolved itself with the cancellation of the parking charge and a full refund.

“This outcome underscores the importance of providing thorough information to the operator when lodging an appeal. Had full information and evidence been provided at the outset we are confident this matter could have been resolved more swiftly.

“We strongly encourage anyone dissatisfied with an operator’s appeal decision to escalate their case to the independent adjudicator.”

Private parking companies this month have pledged to update their code of conduct after a similar case in which legal action was launched against a driver for taking more than five minutes to pay for using a car park.

Rosey Hudson, 31, was taken to court by Excel Parking facing a £1,906 claim because of its five-minute payment rule – which had seen drivers sent PCNs for not paying within that time. The parking operator dropped the claim after an MP described the PCNs as a “five-minute rip-off charge”.

Two industry bodies representing the sector announced they had established a panel to revise the code to ensure it “protects genuine motorists who have difficulty making prompt payment on entry”.