Driver who fled from SC troopers hit and killed on I-26 in Lexington County

A man who died after a pursuit by the S.C. Highway Patrol late Friday night on Interstate 26 in the Cayce area of Lexington County has been identified, according to a news release Sunday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the deceased individual as Raheem Jamar Bonham, 30, of West Columbia.

Fisher said Bonham stopped his vehicle near the I-26’s 114-mile marker around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Bonham then exited his vehicle, crossed over the center concrete divider, and was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-26, according to the news release from the coroner’s office.

Bonham was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained., Fisher said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident, Fisher said.

State trioopers did not respond to request for comment.