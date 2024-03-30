Driver found at his home after leaving scene of crash that killed bicyclist, sheriff's office says
A driver left the scene but was later located after a man riding a bicycle was hit and killed Friday.
A driver left the scene but was later located after a man riding a bicycle was hit and killed Friday.
"Travis's version of being passive-aggressive with his girlfriend," one user commented.
Handout / ReutersKing Charles avoided referring directly to his or Kate Middleton’s recent health travails in a special Easter message broadcast Thursday, but praised those who “extend the hand of friendship” in times of need and overtly extolled “Christian” virtues.The pre-recorded audio message was played at the traditional Maundy Thursday service at which the monarch hands out symbolic alms called “Maundy money” to individuals who have performed “outstanding Christian service.”The king did no
This food habit is linked to a specific type of dementia.
Nordegren has moved on and built a life that focuses on her six kids
TORONTO — A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment, according to court records and her former landlord. Patrycja Siarek, 38, was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and other offences after an off-leash dog bit and dragged a child at a Toronto park last Saturday. Police have said the attack left the child with life-alt
Neil Hobday, the former project director for former President Trump’s golf course in Scotland, said the country was “hoodwinked” by his claims that he would spend 1 billion pounds to develop the property. Hodbay told the British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) that he felt “hoodwinked and ashamed” that he and Scotland fell for Trump’s overestimate. Trump…
Shannon Stapleton/ReutersDonald Trump once again went scorched earth against the daughter of the judge overseeing his New York hush-money trial on Thursday, posting a fiery rant to Truth Social that called her out by name.That woman, Loren Merchan, has become the focal point of Trump’s attacks against her dad, Judge Juan Merchan, in his longshot attempt to have him ousted as the judge presiding over his criminal case in New York. Trump has decried Loren’s position as president of a political con
A Jacksonville, Florida, resident woke up to find extensive damage to her car outside her home. Her surveillance camera caught the suspects in the act. Action News Jax reporter Robert Grant has the story.
Seven reportedly cost $20 million
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
They soft-launched their relationship at the supermodel's cookbook event in Miami.
Tim O'Brien issued some harsh truths about the former president.
The fashion mogul and former Spice Girl is holidaying on a multi-million-pound yacht in Florida
The "Late Night" comedian brutally summed up the former president's media company.
The sitting president relayed the story (joke?) during Thursday's star-studded fundraiser The post Joe Biden Says He Challenged Donald Trump to a Golf Game on 1 Condition | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Bast/GettyFriends of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have said they are “very upset” but “not surprised” to have not been asked to carry out any royal engagements while the threadbare royal family grapples with a double health crisis that has seen King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all step back from royal duties.A friend of the young women told The Daily Beast: “It seems mean that the girls aren’t being used at all when they ha
Meghan Markle is reportedly anxious about returning to England with Prince Harry in May for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.
"She speaks out of both sides of her lips," Behar jokes of Lara Trump The post ‘The View’: Whoopi Struggles to Collect Herself After Joy Behar Makes Sexual Innuendo About Trump’s Daughter-in-Law | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Garrett Haake asked the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump about Republicans' thoughts on her family's "takeover" of the party.
The “Star Wars” actor has been keeping track.