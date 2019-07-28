Driver goes on wild goose chase

A kind-hearted driver in Yorkshire in northern England saved a goose on the loose.

After stopping his car when he saw the creature in the road, the driver gave chase, ultimately capturing it.

From there he took it to the nearby RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) Fairburn Ings visitor centre, where it was checked for injury and released into a nearby field.

    LOS ANGELES — When Aretha Franklin and Annie Lennox recorded "Sisters Are Doin' it For Themselves" in 1985, the Queen of Soul tried out a pointed ad lib for the empowerment anthem."'Equal pay, that's what we say!'" she exclaimed in one take, as recounted by Lennox at a gathering of female filmmakers last fall. "And I said, 'She gets the message. She knows what this is about.'"Actresses, especially women of colour, are getting the message as well: In seeking the roles and money that their talent warrants, they're putting sisterhood to work.Giving colleagues a peek at their paychecks, speaking out about economic disparity and using hard-won success to boost others are among the measures slowly gaining traction in an industry where most actors are hunting for their next job and women of colour face entrenched barriers."One of the first things we say is, 'Find out what the people around you are making,'" said entertainment lawyer Nina Shaw, a founding member of Times Up, the organization created in 2018 to fight sexual misconduct and workplace inequality. "And more and more, we're finding that people are willing to talk to each other."Without knowledge of what other actors with a similar track record are getting for equivalent work, "you are way behind the eight ball," said Gabrielle Union ("Think Like a Man," ''Being Mary Jane").Changing entrenched behaviour takes time, Union said, but "little by little we're communicating, and women of colour, specifically black women, are like, 'Oh, hell nah.' We are so woefully underpaid, under-appreciated, disrespected."Ana de la Reguera ("Power," upcoming movie "Army of the Dead") saw the value of networking as part of "Latinas Who Lunch," an informal group started by Eva Longoria. Actresses, as well as writers and directors, gathered to share their experiences and job and career building tips."We were actually encouraging each other to, say, shadow (observe) a director, ask to direct an episode, ask to be the executive producer," de la Reguera said. The MeToo movement consumed their attention, but she continues advising women one-on-one as they learn to navigate Hollywood's intricate system, which she said is more challenging than the still-growing industry in her native Mexico.What performers earn is difficult to verify, say researchers who track film and TV employment. Privacy concerns are one obvious reason, as are the complex deals that include compensation for acting and other work (as with HBO's "Big Little Lies," which Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starred in and produced). The actors guild, SAG-AFTRA, does not publish specific salaries.But there is research adding weight to complaints of disparity. In the latest San Diego State University analysis of TV's broadcast, cable and streaming programs, women had 40 per cent of speaking roles while men had 60 per cent in 2017-18, despite the genders being evenly split in the population. Further limiting opportunities for women of colour: 67 per cent of all female roles went to white actresses, according to the findings of the school's Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film's study . That exceeds the approximately 60 per cent they represent among U.S. women.Movies are proving more resistant to inclusiveness. In a study of the top 100 films of 2017, a third had an actress in a starring or a co-starring role, with just four of them an underrepresented ethnicity, according to research by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative .Fewer jobs mean fewer chances for an actress to build a resume and the fan base that leads to more and better roles. Yet box-office receipts and TV ratings show that audiences embrace projects with multiethnic casts, according to an annual Hollywood diversity report from the University of California, Los Angeles.Asked if industry racism is at play, Union, who won a contract dispute with media giant Viacom-owned BET over her series "Being Mary Jane," had a ready reply."Based on the numbers that I know that black women, Latinas, Asian women, indigenous actors are making, there is no other logical reason why we are paid what we are paid versus what our contemporaries are paid who are lacking melanin," she said.As for the perception of a field packed with multimillionaires, U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show a contrary reality. In the most recent report, for 2018, the estimated median hourly wage for actors was $17.54, with $18.58 the hourly median for all U.S. occupations.There are examples of well-rewarded actresses of colour, notably "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, pegged by Forbes magazine in 2018 as TV's top earner at $42 million, in part because she's converted her celebrity into lucrative commercial endorsements. Kerry Washington, who as the star of "Scandal" worked for African American producer Shonda Rhimes, also made Forbes' list of the 20 best-paid actors and actresses on TV.In movies, big paydays are notably scarce for women of colour: All of the world's 10 top-earning film actresses on Forbes' 2018 list were white. Two American men of colour, Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith, made the actors' list.But white women have their own ground to make up: The 10 highest-paid actresses earned a combined $172 million compared to $488 million for the top-paid actors in 2016-17. In one glaring instance that became public, Michelle Williams received less than $1,000 vs Mark Wahlberg's $1.5 million for reshoots on "All the Money in the World."Entertainment lawyer Shaw cautioned against reducing inequality to one element, although "clearly people of colour have not historically made as much as their counterparts" and are considered more "replaceable.""I think it has been a question of, 'Are we going to pay the highest salary to a very select few people?'" she said, adding that the reality is lead characters are overwhelmingly white and male.Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar in 2012 for "The Help" and earned consecutive nominations in 2017 and 2018 for "The Shape of Water" and "Hidden Figures," nevertheless faced subpar compensation. Then she found a booster — Jessica Chastain, her co-star on "The Help" and producer of a movie comedy planned to star both actresses.Spencer opened Chastain's eyes to pay inequity for women of colour, the African American actress said during a Sundance Film Festival panel last year. Chastain vowed to make things right on her film and the result, according to Spencer, was an increase of five times in what she'd expected.Jada Pinkett Smith was heartened by Chastain's actions ("such a beautiful thing") and hopes it's an example of more to come."We'll even come along at a more rapid pace when we as women really start to empower each other in a much more substantial way," she said. "We need our male allies, too, but more than anything we have to start concentrating on our relationships with other women."Union is proving what that can yield. She wanted an established actress playing opposite her in "L.A.'s Finest," which spins off Union's character from "Bad Boys II," and settled on Jessica Alba ("Sin City," ''Dark Angel"). As executive producer of the Spectrum TV series , Union was positioned to make that happen."Because of the way my deal is set up, I had no problem giving back money to make sure Jessica Alba gets paid what Jessica Alba is worth," Union said. "But you have to have the studio, the network, everyone to sign off on that."Women can't do all the heavy lifting in an industry in which the majority of decision-makers are men, said Kate del Castillo ("Weeds," ''La Reina del Sur"): "We need more men who are feminists."When she's been able to negotiate a better deal, who could she thank?"A woman, of course. A woman producer, a woman manager, a woman agent. It's always women who helped me to do better," del Castillo said. "I want to empower women because I have been empowered by women."Some influential men have joined the fight, producer-writer-actor Tyler Perry among them. Taraji P. Henson has said she was paid approximately $150,000 for her Oscar-nominated role in 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." She credits Perry for paying her what she was worth for her starring role in 2009's "I Can Do Bad All By Myself," and helping her get bigger paychecks from then on.Asserting one's economic value can be complicated when the sensitive subject of ethnicity is involved, even for celebrated actress Viola Davis, an Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner. In a 2018 interview with Tina Brown, Davis said that while people have termed her "a black Meryl Streep" she isn't paid what she's worth.Davis later felt compelled to offer a public apology, telling The Associated Press she doesn't compare herself to Streep, others do, and that she was taking responsibility for making the most of her potential with her own productions."Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez ran into a buzz saw of criticism after gingerly addressing the topic during a public discussion last year, saying it was "petrifying" to do so. Rodriguez compared the earnings of women by ethnicity, putting blacks at the top and Latinas at the bottom — comments that detractors alleged were anti-black and pitted women of colour against each other.Responding in a radio interview, Rodriguez said she wasn't referring specifically to her industry but to female workers in general, and that such discussions were needed "because we all must rise."While African American actresses fight for pay that matches the stardom and critical acclaim they've achieved after decades of struggle, the scant number of leading roles for actresses of Asian and Latino descent is a different burden.Even with the box-office hit "Crazy Rich Asians," the sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" and Sandra Oh's success in "Killing Eve," actors with Asian roots struggle to get lead roles and commensurate pay, said Nancy Wang Yuen, a Biola University professor and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism.""There isn't a kind of a consistent platform advocating for Asians in Hollywood, and that's part of the problem," she said.The departures of "Hawaii Five-0" regulars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park made headlines in 2017 after it was reported the two left because they didn't have pay equity compared to their white counterparts. Kim and Park declined to go into detail about their contract negotiations, but the showrunner maintained that they had been given generous contracts and had declined them.Jennifer Lopez made a huge leap for Latinas with 1997's "Selena," becoming the first Hispanic actress to earn $1 million. The importance of that payday has grown in retrospect, said Lopez, who recalled that she felt undeserving and even ashamed of her success at the time."But now I realize that it was important because our community needed that boost to say, 'Yes, we are just as much value as any other actor (in) a leading role in Hollywood, in a big film," Lopez said."Everybody knows there is racism, there is sexism .... it all exists. It's just about us getting to the point of you realizing what you're worth and who you are," she said.Awkwafina, the young breakout star of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "The Farewell," finds herself in a similar position but forced to navigate among established actresses fed up with the status quo and past ready to make waves."Maybe I should inform myself how getting paid works but, at this point, I'm a newcomer. ... And I don't know what I should be getting," she said. "But I think if I continue to deliver products that are doing well and that are well-received, I should be compensated fairly, right?"___AP writers Sian Watson in London and Nicole Evatt in Bangkok and AP researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.___Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber . Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr .Lynn Elber And Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

    The Watershed Brewing Co. brand has attracted the attention of Alberta businesses and former Alberta premier Rachel Notley.But Kurt Pearson doesn't sell the beer he makes at his home near Wetaskiwin. The air traffic controller by day started making enough beer for himself and some friends in a backyard shed. While people can purchase T-shirts from his website with the Watershed Brewing Co. label, he's never sold a beer, though some people believe it is a real brewery, he said."I've always had a thing about branding, and it's not the first time I've sold T-shirts, so that's why I started a brewery that wasn't a brewery," Pearson said.It started as a joke between Pearson and some of his friends in the Alberta craft beer industry.The brand quickly caught on, and Pearson spotted people wearing his T-shirts first at beer festivals across Alberta. "I think it's probably because of my continued involvement [in the Alberta craft beer industry]. I'm a big Alberta craft beer fanboy. I wave the flag high," he said.  It just became a better way for me to embrace and pursue community in Alberta. \- Kurt Pearson, Watershed Brewing Co."These people are all really tightly knit. For a bunch of competitors, they're buddies, they're friends. It just became a better way for me to embrace and pursue community in Alberta." It quickly became more than an inside joke.Notley included his "brewery" in a Twitter thread celebrating Alberta breweries in August 2018. "I think it's pretty funny," Pearson said.His brand has now trickled down into the food industry. Cilantro and Chive, a Lacombe-based restaurant, have a secret menu item in honour of the wannabe brewery."A few industry folks have come in, asked for a Watershed [beer] and we give them a glass of water," said Rieley Kay, co-owner of the restaurant.The restaurant has helped carry the Watershed brand. Staff have posted stickers throughout the restaurant and a sign advertising Watershed's future tap takeover.A tap takeover is when a brewery has their beers exclusively on tap at a specific establishment."We kept asking him when he's going to do a tap takeover, and he said in 2035. It was a running joke and now it's no longer a running joke," said Kay.He added that what's most impressive about the Watershed label is their reach across the province."Watershed has some of the best marketing, even better than some of the legit breweries out there."The restaurant's owners believe in the homebrewer so much they paid $1,000 for an advertisement in the 2019 summer edition of Alberta Craft Beer Guide. "I have not had a sip of Watershed beer but if it lives up to the legend, it's going to be one heck of an event," said Kay.Pearson has no plans to give up his day job anytime soon, but if he does, it'll be to create a beer for the masses."I'll do whatever is the super, most trendy beer of the day and everyone will be happy," he said.

    STOCKHOLM — Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose social media-savvy brand of eco-activism has inspired tens of thousands of students in Europe to skip classes and protest for faster action against climate change, said Monday that she plans to take her message to America the old-fashioned way: by boat.The 16-year-old tweeted that she'll sail across the Atlantic aboard a high-tech racing yacht, leaving Britain next month to attend U.N. climate summits in New York in September and Santiago, Chile, in December.Thunberg told The Associated Press ahead of her announcement that she spent months trying to figure out how to travel to the U.S. without using planes, which she has long shunned because of their high greenhouse gas emissions.Cruise ships are also notoriously big polluters, while sailors rarely brave the Atlantic in August because of hurricane risks."Taking a boat to North America is basically impossible," she said in an interview during her weekly "Fridays for Future" protest outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm. "I have had countless people helping me, trying to contact different boats."Thunberg plans to take a year off from school to keep raising awareness of climate change and pressuring world leaders to step up efforts to curb global warming.Since starting her "school strikes" in August 2018, the daughter of an actor and an opera singer has appeared before policymakers at last year's U.N. climate conference in Poland and harangued business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She also met with Pope Francis, who praised Thunberg's efforts and encouraged her to continue campaigning.Although little-known in the United States, Thunberg has arguably become the figurehead for a new generation of European eco-activists worried that they'll suffer the fallout from their parents' and grandparents' unwillingness to take strong actions to combat climate change."This past year, my life has turned upside down," Thunberg told the AP. "Every day is an adventure, basically. Sometimes I have to pinch myself and say 'Is this really real? Has this actually been happening?' Because it has all happened so fast and it's hard to keep up with everything."In a way, I am more optimistic, because people are slowly waking up and people are becoming more aware of the situation. This whole 'Fridays for Future' movement is very hopeful," she said. "But also ... one year has passed and still almost nothing has happened."Thunberg has spearheaded a change in the climate debate in Europe largely because her activism resonated with so many children, said Greenpeace Germany executive director Martin Kaiser."She has read all the science," he said. "That gives her a lot of credibility. She has motivated a whole generation in Europe to learn about climate change."Her visibility has made Thunberg a target for those who reject the overwhelming consensus among scientists that climate change is being driven by man-made emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, released by the burning of fossil fuels."I don't care about hate and threats from climate crisis deniers," she said. "I just ignore them."Thunberg said she's unsure how her message will be received in the United States, where there's broad opposition to the kind of radical measures scientists say are required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times."I will just try to go on as I have before," the young Swede said. "Just always refer to the science and we'll just see what happens."Thunberg wouldn't rule out meeting with President Donald Trump, who wants the U.S. to withdraw from the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord, but appeared doubtful such an encounter would happen because she thinks it would be "just a waste of time.""As it looks now, I don't think so, because I have nothing to say to him," she told the AP. "He obviously doesn't listen to the science and the scientists. So why should I, a child with no proper education, be able to convince him?"Aside from attending a summit hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the global body's annual assembly on Sept. 23, Thunberg plans to take part in several climate protests in New York. The British band The 1975s has released an album with a short essay by Thunberg set to music. It ends with her declaring "it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel."Thunberg stressed that she rejects violence, citing her school strikes for climate as the kind of action she backs. Last week she deleted a tweet showing her wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "Antifascist All Stars," after some accused her of supporting far-left extremists."You can rebel in different ways," she said. "Civil disobedience is rebelling. As long as it's peaceful, of course."After New York, Thunberg intends to travel to the annual U.N. climate conference in December, held in Chile this year, with stops in Canada, Mexico and other countries along the way, travelling by train and bus.The yacht she'll be crossing the Atlantic with is a far cry from the Viking ships that first brought Scandinavians to America. The 60-foot (18-meter) Malizia II is fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines to generate zero-carbon electricity on board.Thunberg will also be accompanied on the two-week journey by a filmmaker, her father Svante and Pierre Casiraghi, the grandson of Monaco's late Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly."I haven't experienced anything like this before," Thunberg said, a giggle breaking her normally serious demeanour. "I think this will be a trip to remember."Thunberg will be setting a very high bar for the activists and leaders from outside the Americas who are attending the U.N. climate conferences, almost all of whom will likely be coming by plane."I'm not saying that people should stop flying," she said. "I'm just saying it needs to be easier to be climate neutral."___Jordans contributed from London.___For more Associated Press stories about climate change, go to https://www.apnews.com/ClimateDavid Keyton And Frank Jordans, The Associated Press

    The chief of a northern Ontario First Nation grappling with mercury contamination is announcing his bid today to run for the NDP in the riding of Kenora in this fall's federal election, citing his growing disappointment with the Liberal government.For half a century after the former owners of a mill in Dryden dumped 10 tonnes of mercury into the river system, the people of Grassy Narrows have suffered the effects of mercury poisoning. The toxic chemical contaminated the water and fish in the area, located about 100 kilometres northeast of Kenora.Rudy Turtle, chief of Grassy Narrows, said he believed his community's concerns would finally be dealt with when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government came to power in 2015. But four years later, Turtle still hasn't signed an agreement with Ottawa to deal with long-term health needs of the community, and there is no on-reserve health centre dedicated to deal with the effects of mercury poisoning."They failed to deliver on their promises," Turtle said."He [Trudeau] said he was going to handle outstanding issues and get things done for the people. I'm not saying he didn't try. He did try, but it's not good enough."Turtle's move comes after he publicly criticized Trudeau for dismissing a Grassy Narrows protester with the quip, "Thank you for your donation," during a fundraising event. Trudeau later apologized, but Turtle has not accepted his apology.Turtle said he was approached by the NDP in June following a failed visit by Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan, who was expected to sign a memorandum agreement with Grassy Narrows on May 28 but left without a deal."Mr. Trudeau had a lot of great announcements, a lot of great words, but failed on actions and in fact broke many promises, leaving many people disappointed," NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday."Grassy Narrows is the epitome of that broken promise, that track record of saying one thing but not delivering on what matters to people and making sure people's lives are better."We believe that we can work honestly towards reconciliation."NDP reaching out to disaffected Indigenous voters Turtle is going up against sitting Liberal MP Robert Nault, who used to serve as minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development from 1999 to 2003 under Prime Minister Jean Chrétien.Turtle said he caught the eye of the NDP after speaking at their national convention this spring.Aside from the mercury problem in Grassy Narrows, Turtle said he wants to advocate for a new water treatment plant in Fort Hope and upgrades in other communities.Turtle will have to step aside as chief if he wins the Kenora riding, but he said he intends to stay on until the election results are known.Singh is trying to attract Indigenous voters who feel let down by the Liberal government, but the Liberals are defending their record."We're trying to undo 152 years of colonization," said Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Liberal MP for Winnipeg Centre and chair of the Indigenous caucus."If you could snap your fingers, it would already be done. That's unfortunate it's not done yet, but we are working consistently day after day going forward with the nation-to-nation relationship."Ouellette said he is proud of his government's work for Indigenous people — particularly new protections for Indigenous languages, child welfare reforms and what he said was a record sum in service spending."We understand the needs are so deep and have been neglected for so long, but it takes time to move an organization like the federal government of 150,000 employees in the right direction," Ouellette said."We're on the right path and I don't think we should stop because if we stop, no other government will want to touch it ever again."Indigenous candidates running in upcoming federal electionSo far, the NDP has 10 Indigenous candidates, including Turtle and incumbent Georgina Jolibois of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River.The party has signed up several other high-profile Indigenous candidates, including: * Leah Gazan, well-known Indigenous activist, for Winnipeg Centre.  * Bob Chamberlin, former vice-president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, for Nanaimo-Ladysmith. * Joan Phillip, Penticton Indian Band councillor, for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. * Kathryn Swampy, councillor for Samson Cree Nation, for Edmonton Centre. * Anna Betty Achneepineskum, former deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, for Thunder Bay-Superior North. * Kyle Mason, Indigenous community leader and activist, for Winnipeg North. * Breen Ouellette, Métis lawyer, for Vancouver Centre. * Lori Campbell, director of the Shatitsirótha' Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre and an Indigenous studies instructor at St. Paul's University College at the University of Waterloo, for Waterloo.Meanwhile, the Conservatives have eight Indigenous recruits: * Rejeanne Caron, police officer and member of Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol, for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital. * Yanik D'Aigle, banker, for Northwest Territories. * Marc Dalton, former BC MLA, for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. * Celine Laquerre, senior director of human resources for agribusiness company Tootsi Impex, for Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle. * Kathy Laframboise, city director, for Ahuntsic-Cartierville. * Cyara Bird, community volunteer, for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski. * Tanya Corbet, former council member of Tsawwassen First Nation, for Delta. * Leona Aglukkaq, former cabinet minister, for Nunavut.The Liberals have 12 Indigenous candidates: * Tammy Cook-Searson, chief of Lac La Ronge Indian Band, for Desnethe-Missinippi-Churchill River. * Jaime Battiste, Mi'kmaq writer and historian, for Sydney-Victoria. * Judy Klassen, former Manitoba MLA, for Kewatinook. * Yvonne Jones, incumbent, for Labrador.  * Michael McLeod, incumbent, for Northwest Territories. * Robert-Falcon Ouellette, incumbent, for Winnipeg Centre. * Dan Vandal, incumbent, for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital. * Randy Boissonnault, incumbent, for Edmonton Centre. * Marc Serré, incumbent, for Nickel Belt. * Vance Badawey, incumbent, for Niagara Centre. * Trisha Cowie, lawyer, for Parry Sound-Muskoka. * Michelle Corfield, former chair the Nanaimo Port Authority and past chair of the Legislative Council of the Ucluelet First Nation, for Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

    Musicians in the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra, the largest musician employer in the province, are finalizing the organization of a union and have signed their first collective agreement with the Canadian Federation of Musicians Local 820."We polled the players just to see if there was enough interest in going ahead with it and there was, like, a unanimously positive reaction to the idea of it, so we went ahead with the process," says Carole Bestvater, the new union chapter's vice-president. This, for me, is evolutionary and not revolutionary. \- Hugh Donnan, CEO, Newfoundland Symphony OrchestraThe news of a new union in Newfoundland and Labrador is likely not a surprise to other Canadian orchestras. "Most are [unionized], of our size," says Hugh Donnan, the CEO of the orchestra."This, for me, is evolutionary and not revolutionary."Having a union professionalizes the work of the orchestra, Donnan said, and moves its musicians toward higher wages, which in turn can attract better musicians to the province and encourage those already here to stay when they finish their educations, he said — "make a career of music here in Newfoundland and Labrador."Running the orchestra is costlyThe agreement is going to affect a lot of people connected to the NSO, as most of the orchestra is paid. There are three types of players in the NSO: fee-per-service musicians, who are paid a fee for each rehearsal or performance; contract musicians, who are principal players on tong-term contracts with the orchestra who do a number of services a year; and community volunteers. All but the dozen or so volunteers currently in the NSO are now involved in the union.Under the new contract, a section musician earns $62 a service. Principal players get a 15 per cent premium on top of that fee.That doesn't add up to much over the run of a year. Most of the orchestra's musicians supplement the money they earn from the NSO with other streams of income."The season runs from September to April and we have 12 concerts, roughly, in that time frame," says Bestvater."As a fee per service musician it's one part of many streams of income that I have." Despite those low fees, paying the orchestra still adds up to a lot. People in the orchestra are definitely excited about it. \- Carole Bestvater, Canadian Federation of Musicians"For us to put a masterworks show on stage is about $15,000, just for the orchestra" Donnan said."That doesn't include a guest artist, a conductor, renting the hall, or anything. It's quite a costly venture." Those costs will rise now that the agreement has been reached."We worked in a 16 per cent raise over the course of three years, which is exciting … pensions starting next year, which is very exciting," Bestvater said.Ticket prices staying the sameHowever, Donnan says that the wage increase won't affect ticket prices."The whole package over the next three years is about $60,000, so it's substantial for the organization."  He says that corporate sponsors will help to foot the bill."I've been developing some great new relationships and new partnerships, which you'll hopefully see announced in the next little while," he said.Bestvater is excited for the season to start up again now that the agreement has been reached."It's exciting. People in the orchestra are definitely excited about it."Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

    It's time-consuming, it's intricate, and it's a passion that's intertwined with identity itself.Crystal Semaganis, from the Little Pine First Nation and Poundmaker Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, has been creating intricate beadwork for 28 years.Though circumstances forced her to take a roundabout path to learning the craft, she's now known in Ottawa and around Ontario for her work inspired by pop culture and her efforts to reestablish traditional knowledge after decades of disruption.These days there are wait lists for her most popular medallions, including Toronto Raptors logos. She's also beaded popular cartoon characters — think Pikachu — while still sticking to more traditional designs for powwow regalia. Semaganis and her siblings were separated from their parents during the Sixties Scoop, a story documented in the CBC podcast Finding Cleo, which focused on the case of Semaganis's sister.  They were adopted into non-Indigenous families and raised away from Indigenous traditions. It was only when Semaganis reunited with her birth family — and reclaimed her last name — that she began beading. "Beadwork is kind of a dying art," she said. "I think it's really important to make sure those cultural traditions are passed on."Reclaiming traditional knowledgeBeadwork has a long tradition among Indigenous people, with artists creating complex designs on powwow regalia, mittens, moccasins and medallions. Usually, the how-to knowledge is passed from generation to generation, Semaganis said. But being separated from her family meant she was on her own when it came to beading — so she taught herself. Through trial and error, Semaganis learned the ins and outs of the craft. Much of her work was lumpy at first, she said, with the beads pulled too tightly together. It took about five years for her to produce anything she would consider selling, she said. But more than two decades later, she runs a word-of-mouth business, taking custom orders and working over the winter to produce regalia for summer powwows.Many of those custom designs — at least for medallions — are a mix of modern culture and long-standing tradition, she said, with hockey logos for Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens both popular requests."I think it's really important that we mix traditions with current culture," she said. "We want to stay relevant, we want to stay current, we want to stay visual and still be reminded of where we came from."And shortly after the Toronto Raptors won their first-even NBA championship, she began beading the team's logo onto medallions, almost all of them customized in some way. A medallion for her son features the Raptors logo in the colours of the medicine wheel, while another Raptors design features the shadow of a Jamaican flag. "I think it's really cool that my clients are coming to me with these special requests," she said. "I'm happy to accommodate those requests and be a part of that person's pride."A new generation of artistsIn a typical year, Semaganis travels around Ontario and Quebec, attending more than 20 powwows and cultural events to sell her work and do emergency repairs on regalia. She's also taught various workshops on beading and regalia-making, trying to pass on those skills to youth who also find themselves without a generational teacher. "Some of the teenagers that I first taught in 2006 are parents now, and I see them doing all kinds of beadwork for their kids," she said. "This is the way is should be. This is the way things are supposed to work." And since mastering the craft herself, she's been able to pass the skill on to her 20-year-old daughter, she said, who now does all the beading on her own powwow regalia. It involves spending hours bent over a loom or a desk, looping miniscule beads onto a thin needle. The process has become therapeutic, she said, and more than just a job."There's so much [more] to beadwork than simply buying beads and slapping them on something," she said. "It takes a lot of patience, a lot of skill."I have no shortage of beads and no shortage of patience."

    Harper the heron was caught and tagged in late May by members of the Heron Observation Network in Maine. Members hoped she was nesting in the Harpswell area, on the southern coast of the state, and would help them with their study into why coastal heron communities are declining in Maine. But Harper surprised them all by making a beeline north —  to Bathurst, N.B. Danielle D'Auria works with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and oversees the Heron Observation Network. She said the network was not expecting Harper to fly off. "We all were pretty shocked by that at first." Since Harper's flight north, D'Auria has been in touch with biologists in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. In the past two months, Harper has visited four great blue heron colonies in coastal waters in northeastern New Brunswick."My theory is that she's prospecting, so kind of looking for a place to nest maybe next year," D'Auria said. Harper originally hung around Bathurst before visiting communities along the Acadian Peninsula, and for the past two weeks she's been tagged along waterways north of Campbellton. The trackers used by the Heron Observation Network are solar-powered and attach on the bird's back. They send detailed location information and can last for several years. Alain Clavette, a biologist in New Brunswick, said herons typically like remote areas on islands or places where there isn't much human activity. And wherever they end up nesting, they need to have good fishing grounds. Great travellersClavette said Harper's journey is pretty typical for a great blue heron. "They are great travellers, so do they often sort of hang out in one spot and then travel for long periods of time before yet another spot," he said. They tend to migrate north along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean in the spring and then back south again in the fall. He believes Harper took a little longer to make it up to New Brunswick because she's either not yet nesting or has grown too old to nest.D'Auria said it's hard to determine the age of herons after they've reached adulthood. Harper had her adult plumage, which means she was at least two years old. Clavette suggested Harper was "staging" while she was in Maine, which means she was refuelling on her way to New Brunswick."If we go on the highway we will stop … at a place to buy food, to buy gas and we'll stay there for a few minutes," he said. "Well, in the span of a migration of a heron, a bit the same thing," he said. Hoping for a nesting heron D'Auria and her crew were initially surprised by Harper's journey because they had thought — and hoped — they'd tagged a nesting heron. "It was May 29 and in Maine all of our nesting great blue herons typically have either their eggs or have nestlings in their nests at that time of year," she said. D'Auria was working with a group of students from Harpswell Coastal Academy and they were the ones to give Harper her name. Seeing as they were all invested in the data Harper would give them, they were initially disappointed when she flew away. But they decided to look on the bright side and adopt a spirit of adventure. "The excitement of it and the wonder and the fascination of, you know, so what is this bird's story?" she said. "What was she doing in Maine, and where's she gonna go next?"D'Auria is trying to understand why coastal heron populations have declined. One of the theories is the recovery of the bald eagle population is pushing herons inland. Eagles are natural predators of herons, and their nesting patterns may be disturbing those of the great blue birds. While Harper won't help with that research, D'Auria is now invested in the heron's future. She said the network will continue to track her story until the GPS tracker gives out. "We intend to track her for multiple years," she said. "We can only kind of guess and hypothesize what's happening with her … I think over time, you know, things will come to light better."

    After a sweltering weekend, Toronto is under a heat warning again on Monday.The high will be 32 C — 41 with the humidex. Along with the heat, expect partial sun with possible showers or a thunderstorm beginning in the late afternoon.And, continuing another unfortunate trend, overnight temperatures will stay high as well: it won't go below 20 C tonight. Blame it on the "tropical and humid air mass" which has made its way to the region from the Gulf of Mexico, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Rogers.  There are also heat warnings in the Windsor and Sarnia areas, as well as eastern Ontario, including Ottawa. Now, the good news: the hot air mass is expected to move away beginning Tuesday, heralding a cooler few days. Wednesday will be sunny and 25 C, with an overnight temperature of 13 C. "We've got high pressure air moving in for Wednesday and through the rest of the work week, and it will be slightly cooler temperatures," said Rogers. "It will be quite comfortable."

    The City of Windsor's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety standing committee received a report outlining transit fare recommendations last week, including expanding mobile ticketing, revising student discounts and allowing children younger than 13 to ride free with a parent. The report includes comparisons to other regional transit providers, as well as a breakdown of steps Transit Windsor can take to balance future fare increases with improved service models.Among the report's projections are three possible fare strategies.Read the report (without appendices) below:Despite differences between each strategy, the report outlines a collection of core elements, including: * Increasing the age limit for free children rides. * Modifying the fare structure as it applies to secondary and post-secondary students. * Adding single-ride and daily options to the affordable pass program (APP). * Maintaining time-based transfers. * Replacing monthly passes with "rolling 30-day passes." * Expanding smart card options and mobile ticketing options. * Maintaining discounts to senior fares.Central recommendation would increase fares by 30 cents in 2023The report itself presents three potential fare strategies, which emphasis on one which would maintain the cost of monthly passes while increasing fare prices by two per cent per year for five years.The so-called "Frequent Rider Discount" would maintain current markdowns for seniors, eliminate discounts for post-secondary student fares and allow children under the age of 13 to ride for free when accompanied by an adult.As with all other strategies, the Frequent Rider Discount includes previously listed recommendations.According to an excerpt from the report, "this strategy is projected to maintain steady ridership levels along with a slight increase in fare revenue in comparison to the existing fare structure and policies."More consultation needed before formal policy proposedDespite the report's recommendations, Transit Windsor executive director Pat Delmore was quick to highlight that a number of consultations and additional meetings need to take place before council can vote on implementing any new measures."Over the next month and two months, we'll receive some feedback from different groups and agencies with regards to some of the ways that transit properties are addressing transit fares to see what they think," said Delmore."And then we'll bring forth some recommendations to the Transit Windsor board of directors and city council for consideration as part of our budget."Delmore said he doesn't believe the City of Windsor will implement every recommendation outlined in the report. "But it is up for consideration and up for discussion right now, and that's what this next month is all about," he said.He also wouldn't comment on which particular recommendations he backed or felt strongly about.The transit fare structure review was conducted separately from the Transit Master Plan review currently underway.  It's [council's] decision on where we would move forward with this ...  \- Pat Delmore, Transit Windsor executive directorAdditionally, it's up to city council to determine when potential changes to Transit Windsor's fare structure will be implemented. "It's their decision on where we would move forward with this over the coming months," said Delmore. "We'll be having a number of discussions with different groups and agencies to better understand what the community thinks of this."

    The week is off to a hot start in Montreal, with the temperature expected to feel close to 40 with humidity Monday afternoon.Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Montreal area, which includes Laval and the South Shore.The hot weather is expected to stick around until at least Tuesday evening.The agency advises Montrealers to drink water before feeling thirsty and to seek out cool places to spend the day."We might be tired of hearing it," said Dr. David Kaiser with Montreal Public Health on Radio-Canada's La matinale d'été."But the message is nonetheless important."He said Montrealers should check in on their family and neighbours, especially those who are elderly, isolated or with limited mobility, to ensure they are keeping cool.Kaiser said the city made about 40,000 door-to-door visits during last year's heat wave. He said they're trying to use the knowledge first-responders have of the communities they serve to make those visits more efficient this year.Those who spend extended periods of time outside are at an "elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said.Heat warnings are also in effect in Gatineau, the Lanaudière, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme and Saint-Hyacinthe.There were 66 heat-related deaths in Montreal last summer.

    A former director with the Fort Simpson housing authority is calling for an independent review of the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation's decision to take over housing in the community."The public deserves to know what's going on," said Muaz Hassan.He maintains the decision to dissolve the board and fire the authority's manager last week has more to do with a personality conflict between the manager and the corporation's top officials in the region."This is a personality issue," said Hassan. "The director of the corporation doesn't like the manager."In an interview earlier in the week, the president of the housing corporation Tom Williams said the appointment of an administrator and dismissal of the manager was prompted by an audit of the authority's operations.Williams would not discuss the findings of the audit in any detail, but the corporation has since provided CBC with a copy of it.The audit identified a number of problems, including: * That a manager needed more training in the accounting operations of the authority. * That some expenses paid to the manager were not properly authorized. * That damage deposits received by the authority were used for operations instead of being kept in a separate account. * That the authority overpaid the severance of the previous manager by $5,616 * That the authority spent $24,258 at the village hardware store, which is owned by a board member, presenting a potential conflict of interestHassan said, instead of dismissing the board and the manager and taking control of the authority, the corporation should have helped them address the weaknesses identified in the audit. He said people living in the community know what's best for the community."We are here on the ground. We know our needs, we know our priorities."Hassan questioned whether the corporation has the authority to dismiss board members, which are appointed by the housing minister."There should be an independent evaluation or review of the performance of the department," Hassan said.Williams said the corporation prefers to have its programs run by a local board. He said members of the board may be re-appointed once the administrator's work is done.There is no timeline set for that work.

    RCMP officers are now searching the remote community of York Landing, Man., as they continue a large-scale search for two B.C. homicide suspects who have been on the run for nearly a week.

    Six stories in the news for Monday, July 29———NEW TIP IN MANHUNT FOR B.C. MURDER SUSPECTSA new tip has led police involved in the escalating manhunt for two B.C. murder suspects to another remote community in northern Manitoba. RCMP have sent helicopters, a plane, heavily armed officers and police canine units to York Landing to investigate a tip that Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and 19-year-old Kam McLeod of Port Alberni, B.C., may have been spotted in the area. The duo are suspects in the death of three people in northern British Columbia. York Landing is about 90 kilometres southwest of Gillam, Man., where the search for the fugitives has been focused for the past week.———B.C. MURDER SUSPECT'S FATHER RELEASES BOOKThe father of a B.C. murder suspect has written a book that sheds new light on his mental health, explains harassment convictions involving his ex-wife and provides insight into the possible impacts the events had on his fugitive son. Alan Schmegelsky, the father of Bryer Schmegelsky, has sent a book to reporters titled "Red Flagged," which he says is a novelization of actual events and fictionalizes some incidents. Bryer is a suspect in three murders in northern B.C. along with his friend, Kam McLeod. A massive manhunt for the two suspects continues in northern Manitoba.———FOUR FOUND DEAD IN HOME NORTH OF TORONTOA lot of questions remain to be answered today after four bodies were found inside a home in Markham, Ont., just north of Toronto. York Regional Police said officers discovered the bodies Sunday afternoon while responding to a 911 call about possible injuries at the home. They said the officers were met at the door by a 20-year-old man who was later taken into custody, but there was still word as of Sunday night whether he'd been charged with anything. And no information was immediately released about the identities of the deceased, their ages, genders, relationship to each other, or how they died.———FOCUS ON SHIPPING IN EFFORT TO SAVE WHALES The shipping industry is under increased scrutiny after two cargo ships were fined for sailing too fast through the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where the rising death toll among endangered North Atlantic right whales has been partly blamed on collisions with vessels. There have been eight deaths reported since early June, and examinations of five of the carcasses showed three of them had injuries consistent with ship strikes — a leading cause of death for these rare mammals. Transport Canada says that while the shipping industry has been overwhelmingly compliant in respecting new speed limits, there are still some exceptions, and it is examining all reported cases of non-compliance.———U.S. HOUSE BREAKS WITH NO NEW NAFTA: NOW WHAT?The U.S. House of Representatives begins its summer break today leaving the ratification of the new North American trade deal hanging, rekindling angst that a frustrated President Donald Trump will blow up the existing pact. Trade experts in Canada and the U.S. are divided on whether Trump may be driven to invoke the six-month notice period to withdraw from the current North American Free Trade Agreement — a threat he repeatedly made during the tense renegotiation of the pact that he pushed on Canada and Mexico. Mexico is the only country to give full legal approval to the new accord. Canada is waiting to see what the U.S. Congress will do.———20 DONORS GAVE MAX TO BOTH LIBERALS AND CONSERVATIVES The chairman of the board of Bombardier, a scion of the Rotman family, the chairman of a major power company — these prominent Canadians all gave as much money as they're allowed, or close to it, to both the Liberals and Conservatives in 2018. An analysis of Elections Canada documents by The Canadian Press shows they are among at least 20 Canadians who gave substantially to the country's two most fiercely opposed parties last year. Such donations are fully legal: a person can give to all the political parties if he or she wishes — but they are unusual.———ALSO IN THE NEWS:— Green Leader Elizabeth May and candidate Greg Malone host a community meeting in Carbonear, N.L.— Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay makes an announcement in Hamilton about research into chronic pain issues concerning veterans.— Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna makes an announcement in Mississauga regarding clean-transportation infrastructure.— Small Business Minister Mary Ng is in Vancouver to announce the creation of an integrated market in the medtech industry.———The Canadian Press

    As Vancouver gears up for the 2019 Pride festivities, a different kind of celebration is about to get underway.Alternative Pride is a festival of LGBTQ+ events taking place in the city all week. The events are put on by artists, according to director and drag artist Continental Breakfast.The festival, Continental explained, receives no government or corporate funding and is supported entirely by artists and paying attendees. It puts a strong emphasis on drag performance and sex-positivity."Drag being infused into these events is very important," Continental said. "It ensures people that they're going to go somewhere where they know people are safe to express themselves fully."People ... are celebrated for fully expressing themselves and becoming these personas that are the highest extension of them being queer."Continental Breakfast — who uses the pronouns "they" or "them" to refer to themselves — helps put on the five days of Alternative Pride programming with arts group Vancouver Art and Leisure.They offered some highlights from the week's events.Monday's Most WantedMonday, July 29 at 1181 (1181 Davie Street) at 11 p.m.A drag show featuring four revolving hosts. Continental is one of them and is putting on an ongoing drag soap opera that is part autobiography and part story of the Vancouver drag scene."We tell stories and share all the gory details from our past," they explained. "We perform numbers suited to the storyline. It's like a continuing saga."Double TroubleTuesday, July 30 at 1181 (1181 Davie Street) at 10 p.m.This drag event features guest host Scarlet Bobo from Toronto, a well-known Canadian drag performer. Continental said she hosts drag events in Toronto almost every night and was featured in an Absolut Vodka advertising campaign. Blackout: A Britney Spears Drag MusicalWednesday, July 31 at the Rickshaw Theatre (254 E Hastings Street) at 9 p.m.Continental wrote this drag musical and is narrating it. It tells the story of Britney Spears in 2007, when she was more notable for shaving her head and being in tabloids than her music. Nine drag artists will play Britney. "I wanted to try and write a musical spinning it to her perspective," they said. "A story of redemption and triumph rather than demise and breakdown."Pride in ChinatownThursday, Aug. 1 at the Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden (578 Carrall Street) at 7 p.m.This event celebrates queer Chinese-Canadian art with an immersive show combining visual art and performance. "Last year… it was one of the highlights of the festival for sure," Continental said.One notable installation will be a "love potion" station where artists will be making traditional Chinese aphrodisiacs.Late Night SnackFriday, Aug. 2 at Save On Meats (43 West Hastings Street) at 8:30 p.m.Dinner, drinks and a drag show. Several artists from Vancouver and Victoria will be at this show hosted by Continental. Late Night Snack, they explained, is a long-running event."It's created such a good culture," they said. "It's become sort of a Downtown Eastside staple for drag because it was sort of one of the first ones to be set in the heart of Downtown Eastside."Backdoor Vancouver Pride EditionSunday Aug. 4 at the at the Edgewater Casino (760 Pacific Boulevard) at 9 p.m.The abandoned Edgewater Casino will play host to a massive close-out party to Alternative Pride. Continental says it will be the biggest event ever hosted by Vancouver Art and Leisure.

    Carolyn Houseman spends her mornings touching other people's rotting food, and she's happy to do it. The single mother of two in Fredericton started a subscription-based composting business in October. Since then, she's lifted more than 15 tonnes of compost into her dark red Toyota pickup truck."It's a compost-pooling system, like carpooling, but with food scraps," Houseman said.Donned in a fluorescent yellow vest and gloves, Houseman jumps out of her truck, scoops up a Rubbermaid container full of compost resting on the curb and tosses it into the back of her truck.The smell of rotting strawberries at 7 a.m. doesn't bother her. Nor do the maggots crawling across the potatoes. Houseman said she started Greensteps Compost Collection because the City of Fredericton doesn't offer a composting service. Over the course of four week days, Houseman drives to 63 homes in Fredericton, Hanwell and Oromocto to collect compost. Although driving to pick up the compost burns fossil fuels, Houseman said she did the math and the environmental benefits of collecting people's compost outweighs the damage done to the environment by driving.Houseman's customers pay $10 a month for the service. They leave their compost in a bin or a bucket at their curb on either Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.Ends up in farmer's fieldEmelie Hubert is one of Houseman's customers. Hubert started putting her box of compost at her curbside in March. She said she's composts about eight litres worth of food each week. "I don't understand why the city isn't doing this," Hubert said.After Houseman collects the compost, she brings it back to her house, sorts through it to take out any non-degradable material, and then meets with a local farmer, who uses it on his crops. She founded the composting business after her four-year common-law relationship came to an end."I guess my motivation was to find a niche, to find some way to be self-sustaining." One day when she was scrolling through her Facebook newsfeed, she stumbled across a post from a composting company that operates out of Portland, Maine, called Garbage to Garden. She got in contact with the person who started the business in Maine, Tyler Frank. Soon afterward, she began her own composting business in Fredericton. Houseman works part time at the Superstore in Fredericton, a job she enjoys, but after her breakup the pay wasn't enough to keep her afloat. "It wasn't enough to pay the bills. It wasn't adequate to secure the mortgage, so I did what I needed to do."   Houseman has a 13-year-old son and another child in university. She needed to find another way to support them. "I don't know if you've ever tried to feed a 13-year-old, but it costs a lot of money," she said.Houseman has always been passionate about the environment.All for kidsShe has chickens and ducks in her backyard, and, in addition to running her composting business, she also plants trees in her spare time. "We can't do everything, but we do what we can." The reason she does it all? Her kids. "It's worth it for them."

    Chip manufacturer TowerJazz posted a drop in second quarter profit as revenue fell due to a price cut for a renewed contract, and said it would invest $100 million to expand production capacity at a plant in Japan to meet growing demand. The Israeli company, which specializes in analogue chips used in cars, medical sensors and power management, posted on Monday diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items of 24 cents in the quarter, down from 42 cents a year earlier. TowerJazz said its renewed contract to supply Panasonic Corp from their joint venture reduced revenue by $22 million in the quarter due to a price adjustment.

    Through tears streaming down her face and her voice breaking, Carol Pickering says the racial discrimination she encountered at CFB Halifax and 12 Wing Shearwater "really almost did me in."Carol Pickering's career as a storesperson with the Department of National Defence ended much sooner than she expected.Pickering, who is black, claims persistent racism she suffered in the workplace over a three-year period forced her to walk away from DND in 2014 after a 31-year career."The worst thing that ever happened to me (at DND) was receiving a letter from the major threatening my job, threatening my livelihood," Pickering said in an interview. "That was terrible."And it was Friday afternoon and it was four scanned pages of how I had to change my conduct and I had to, that I had to ... I had to be better. I had to assimilate is what it felt like to me."Without warning in August 2011, Pickering received a memo stating that she had been a dreadful employee from 2009-2011. But none of her performance reviews or written records supported that claim.Pickering's story is the second one from a black DND civilian employee to hit the news in the past few weeks.Her former co-worker, Christian Reeves, who was a black apprentice mechanic at CFB Halifax, recently won $25,000 in damages because his bosses racially discriminated against him when they terminated him in 2015. Pickering said she was also targeted because she was in the negative for sick leave, even though it had been approved and granted.Pickering filed grievances to challenge the disciplinary action lodged against her. She won some of them.She claims three people who harassed her were moved out of Shearwater."And that was, I guess, what came out of my third-level grievance," she said. "And I said, "That's not enough, that's not enough for what they did to me for all those years.'"After she left DND, Pickering went to work for the RCMP. She stayed there for three years and then retired."By the time I got to the RCMP I think I had changed and I was very scared of authority," she said.She said when she left DND, none of her senior non-commissioned officers came to her workplace going-away party."It said a lot," she said. "I was ready for it. I knew what was going to happen but it shocked the people I worked with."Pickering started her civilian career with DND in Ontario when she was 19.Mostly male-dominated sectionIn 2003, she started working at the dockyard at CFB Halifax and then moved over to the male-dominated Transport Electric and Mechanical Engineering section. She worked five years on the Halifax side and then spent another eight years at 12 Wing Shearwater."You had to get used to a lot of swearing men.… I was used to that, but I wasn't used to the racism and the remarks and things like that," Pickering said.When she worked in transport, there were about five black employees.One black female colleague told Pickering that when she returned from vacation without the braids she had been wearing the week before, one of her bosses — a military member — came up to her and said, "Oh, the braids are out of your hair, you must be ready to work now.'"A black male co-worker told Pickering that he had heard one of the men they worked with using the N-word."I said, 'Well, it's up to you to report it,'" Pickering said. "Everyone was afraid of being harassed and we knew they had control."It is racism, it is simply racism," she said.Of the black people who worked in the section when Pickering was there, two left and retired, one retired earlier this year and one remains, she said.No promotion in 30 yearsPickering filed a grievance in 2010. She asked for her work description and a document that comes with it that tells an employee where they stand in terms of potential promotion."I was wondering because I wanted to move up," she said, adding that in the 31 years she'd been with DND she had not moved up one level.After going through the proper channels and not getting her work description, Pickering contacted the ombudsman and he got it for her about three years later.As a result, she said she faced retaliation from her bosses.At one point after that, she got into a long battle with a major and took her grievance to a higher level.That's when she says her immediate boss, a warrant officer, began threatening and harassing her."There was one incident that I was at my desk and he came in and he actually slammed a paper on my desk and it was a reprimand and it was a letter," she recalled."And he's like, 'This is where you're at now and this is your reprimand."As a result, she filed a harassment complaint against him. He was moved from Shearwater to Halifax.A salesperson who witnessed the incident got up and told Pickering he was going to excuse himself and walked away.  At Pickering's request, he later wrote a letter stating what he saw that day.After that, she said she was accosted by another boss, a warrant officer.Before that, Pickering said she was called into a private meeting with her immediate supervisor and another warrant officer. She was presented with a long memo about absenteeism from the workplace, telling her "how they need to curb my conduct."She said she was also told that her work wasn't going well, even though there was nothing to back that claim. Before the meeting, she said she was told that she did not need to bring a union representative with her.Things came to a head, Pickering said, after she came back from a paid leave of absence to take care of her mother who was dying of cancer at home."As soon as I came back, that's when the first reprimand happened," she recalled.The first reprimand alleged Pickering had taken too much time off work. A second reprimand alleged misconduct in the workplace."There was like three or four of them back to back.… It would be like every Friday they would give me a reprimand of some sort," Pickering said.The Defence Visible Minorities Advisory Group in Halifax, mandated to advise DND on issues affecting visible minorities, supported Pickering through her ordeal.However, a spokesperson for that group said she did not have permission from DND to speak to the media.Discrimination not toleratedDND itself said it cannot comment on specific cases for privacy reasons."However, we do treat such matters seriously and with sensitivity," a statement from DND's media relations office said. "Discrimination of any kind is not tolerated within the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)."The statement went on to say that all civilian defence team members are mandated by DND to attend a class about harassment prevention and bystander Intervention."With respect to the specific cases in question, while we cannot provide specifics in response to the recent report, the leadership team at CFB Halifax has taken proactive steps to further foster a respectful and inclusive work environment. Three mandatory ethics and professional workplace briefings are held annually within the Base Logistics branch; all members must attend one briefing per year on a continual basis."MORE TOP STORIES

    P.E.I. Fire Marshal Dave Rossiter says he has an idea what started the fire at the North Winds Inn in Brackley Beach Sunday afternoon, but he's not ready to release that information yet."We have a good handle, first on the origin of the fire, and the possible cause," Rossiter told CBC News."There's a few more people that we want to talk to, some other things we want to check out before we release that."Rossiter expects to be able to release more information on the cause of the fire within a couple of days.Firefighters were called in about 4 p.m. Sunday. A thick, black column of smoke could be seen rising into the air from kilometers away.A three-storey building that housed 16 suites and a larger space for meetings and weddings, was completely destroyed. There are only charred bits of steel and a burned-out car next to where the building stood.The rest of the inn remains intact.Working under a heat warningEveryone was able to get out of the building. One guest was taken to hospital with minor burns, according to the fire marshal.Rossiter said high winds and extreme heat made the work more difficult for firefighters."We were lucky that we didn't have any firefighters go down with the heavy heat," he said."They were doing a good job rotating them out, making sure they were hydrated."A heat warning was in effect for the Island Sunday.Seven fire departments  and about 100 firefighters helped contain and knock down the fire.More P.E.I. news

    As a young boy, Donald Soctomah heard the Passamaquoddy language spoken all around him.  At home, his grandmother, mother and older sisters were fluent.Soctomah was born in 1955, and when he was four years old, television sets started making their way into the community."Everybody would gather around the TV set and we'd get the station from Saint John — CBC," he said."That was probably where a lot of my language loss came from, and now I'm trying to get it back."Soctomah is an author and historian. In 1998, he served as a tribal representative to the Maine House of Representatives for a total of eight years. He describes himself as a comprehender, meaning he understands much more of the language than he can speak. He's one of the people behind efforts to reverse the loss of the Passamaquoddy language in the U.S. and Canada. About 3,700 members of the Passamaquoddy Nation live in Maine's Washington County and Charlotte County in New Brunswick. A language portal and appThe language-revival efforts include making use of new technologies, and they've been bolstered by recordings made in the late 19th century.The Passamaquoddy-Maliseet Language Portal is an online resource born out of the Passamaquoddy-Maliseet Dictionary. It was developed not long after the ink and paper version of the dictionary was published in 2008.The online dictionary allows users to look up words and hear the pronunciation. The portal features videos of everyday conversations, with subtitles in English and Passamaquoddy-Maliseet. It's a descriptive language. A lot of times, conversation is about who you're with and the space you're in." \- Newell LeweyIn addition, an app is available to members of the tribe."Our grammar school wanted something with technology associated with it for the children," said Soctomah, who is also the tribal historic preservation director. "So grades 1 through 8 access this in the cultural class. And there are games on there too, which they like."Soctomah said the app took about two years to develop. Users can browse English phrases and words they might use every day, see the Passamaquoddy translation and hear it spoken.Categories of words and phrases include relationships, office phrases, money, internet and email.Lifelong speaker Newell Lewey said there are a number of what he calls meta words in the language — English words made to be Passamaquoddy.Notepads full of PassamaquoddyThe dictionary is comprehensive, he said, with more than 19,000 entries.A 30-year project, it was co-authored by Passamaquoddy elder David Francis and University of New Brunswick professor Robert Leavitt, with help from community research co-ordinator Margaret Apt and other Passamaquoddy and Wolastoqey elders."The story's been told about David Francis and all of his yellow notepads," Lewey said."He went through the Webster's dictionary and duplicated it into Passamaquoddy, and he had stacks and stacks of these yellow notepads just full of Passamaquoddy words and sample sentences to formulate them."Lewey said the sample sentences are helpful because they show the user different tenses of the words."It's a descriptive language," he said. "A lot of times, conversation is about who you're with and the space you're in.""To talk about the abstract — if I'm telling you about something in Bangor, Maine — it's a little harder to describe in the language."A number of years ago, as part of the effort to promote the language, Lewey was asked to teach. This led him down an unexpected career path that would see him earn a master's in linguistics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.Lewey now teaches the Passamaquoddy language at the university level.A revival of old songsAdvances in technology like the app and the online portal are bringing the language to a new generation of Passamaquoddy learners, but they've also allowed songs not sung for generations to be heard again.The Wabanaki Cultural Centre in Calais, Maine, houses a museum full of artifacts and displays — including a wax cylinder.Recordings of Passamaquoddy speakers were made on wax cylinders by an anthropologist who visited Calais in 1890.Jesse Walter Fewkes recorded 31 cylinders of songs, stories and words.In the last five years, a digital program has been developed to allow some very old recordings of the language to be heard and understood. Much of the interpretation, Soctomah said, has been done by Dwayne Tomah, a fluent speaker."We've been working with the Library of Congress to try to translate them," said Soctomah."Because they're the first and the oldest, the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., rates them as our number two most valuable sound resource."Soctomah even uses a snippet of one of the recordings as the ringtone on his cellphone.Classroom teachingHowever, there's still plenty of face-to-face learning.The Passamaquoddy Tribe ran a three-year project from 2015 to 2018, setting up two immersion schools for children three to five years old.Soctomah said they knew it would be challenging to teach the children, because the language has to be reinforced at home. Outreach was provided to parents, with success.Language courses are also being offered to older students."In the public high schools, from grades 9 to 12, a lot of the local schools wanted to incorporate the native language," said Soctomah. "So they've hired fluent speakers to come and teach a course on the Passamaquoddy language."There are language teachers at two high schools, and elective courses on the Passamaquoddy language are offered at the University of Maine at Machias and at Orono, and at the University of Southern Maine. Maliseet/Passamaquoddy instruction is also part of Indigenous language programs at St. Thomas University in Fredericton."Passamaquoddy and Maliseet are pretty closely the same language," Soctomah said.Dictionary updatesThis summer, Roger Paul, a graduate student in linguistics at MIT and a member of the editorial committee for the dictionary, will visit various communities to talk to elders about disputed words and spellings.He said he's also been asked to record a few more video conversations for the online portal.Paul said the work on the dictionary is part of his research, but it initially drew questions from a native Passamaquoddy speaker from Indian Township in Maine, who wondered how academics could ask Paul to prove his use of the language was correct."She was upset [and] she said, 'Who the heck is he to tell you about your language? You know your language.'"Paul said he jumped to explain that's how academia works, and he had to defend his work."She laughed and she looked at me and she goes, 'I learned my language the same way you did.' I said, 'Well, yeah, we grew up speaking it.' She goes, 'No no no, I learned it at MIT, just like you.'"I said, 'Really? You went to MIT?' She goes, 'No, no, no — in the middle of Indian Township!'"

    Fewer Islanders are missing their MRI appointments at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The number of people not showing up for their appointment has dropped to an average of six per month.That's down from the average of 18 per month prior to the introduction of a new pilot project in December, according to Gailyne MacPherson, provincial director of diagnostic imaging at the QEH. "The wait lists are quite long for MRI and the appointments are quite long. So it's a significant downtime if someone doesn't show up," said MacPherson. The program launched on Dec. 5, 2018. It reaches out to people via texts or phone calls to remind them about an upcoming appointment. In the past, reminders were only sent out by mail to people's homes.Through the project reminders are sent to patients 30 days before their appointment right up until the day of. The final reminder tells people to leave right away to get their MRI.Staff in the diagnostic imaging department track who has responded to those messages and who hasn't. The system also gives patients the ability to reschedule if they choose.When those reminders go out, most patients respond to them in three minutes, and one-third of those contacted by the pilot project asked to reschedule their appointments, MacPherson said."It's been a huge success from a number of different perspectives," she said, adding that it not only helped cut down on missed MRI appointments but also helped the hospital learn how to best communicate with its patients.Other missed radiology appointments still a problemDespite the success of the pilot project, missed appointments remain a problem for diagnostic imaging as a whole. In June, 127 people did not show up for appointments in other areas of radiology, and MacPherson expects July's numbers will be much the same."In a perfect world we wouldn't have any missed appointments, we would utilize our staff to full capacity all day every day" she said."We're hoping to get it down to 20 or 30 a month."The pilot program is expanding to mammography on July 29, according to MacPherson. She said that service has the highest number of missed appointments.More P.E.I. news

    VANCOUVER — The father of a British Columbia murder suspect has written a book that sheds new light on his mental health, explains harassment convictions involving his ex-wife and provides greater insight into the possible impacts the events had on his fugitive son.Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled "Red Flagged," which he says is a novelization of actual events and fictionalizes some incidents.Bryer Schmegelsky is a suspect in three murders in northern B.C. along with his friend, 19-year-old Kam McLeod, and RCMP are continuing to search a boggy, remote area in Manitoba where they were last seen.The 132-page book, which Alan Schmegelsky said he planned to self-publish this week but now does not intend to publish for sale, reveals new details of his troubled life and his numerous encounters with police and courts.He said he sent the book to reporters to highlight how a "broken system" has shaped him and his son."My son and I have been treated like footballs. It's time for some truth," he said.He writes that he was arrested by Victoria police on Aug. 4, 2008, his son Bryer's eighth birthday, three years after his acrimonious split with the boy's mother. In a rambling, profanity-laden recollection, he explains how he was sentenced to probation because he had no criminal history at the time.Court records show he was charged with criminal harassment in December 2008. He was found guilty of the lesser offence of disobeying a court order.He returned to court numerous times over the next decade.A new criminal harassment charge was filed in 2012 and a number of breach of probation charges were added in 2014. He was later found guilty of the criminal harassment charge and some probation charges.In 2016, he was found guilty of two additional criminal harassment charges, and in January 2018, he was found guilty of another criminal harassment charge and two breach of probation charges.It's unclear whether his ex-wife was the target of the harassment in each case, but Schmegelsky said in an interview that at least some of the charges were filed because the boy's mother feared he would murder her, saying he was schizophrenic and was not taking his medication. He denies these allegations.Schmegelsky writes in the book that a forensic psychologist diagnosed him as "delusional," a conclusion he disagreed with. His lawyer described him as "autistic" at one point, he writes, and he was ordered to attend a crisis counselling centre but couldn't afford to attend for very long as it wasn't a government program.He said his son never attended any of his court hearings.The boy's mother did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There was no answer at her door in Port Alberni, B.C., earlier this week and she has not returned phone calls to her home.RCMP and Victoria police said they could not immediately provide additional context to the court records. B.C.'s Prosecution Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Schmegelsky says he does not currently have a permanent residence and has been homeless for about two years, staying primarily in Victoria.He says in the book that the birth of his son on Aug. 4, 2000, was "an experience of a lifetime — the greatest." He says the tiny infant became "embedded" in his heart in less than a second."My life had just taken on a whole new perspective. I would do anything to protect him. Life was good."He says in the book that his then-wife left him in 2005, taking their young son with her to start a new life in Port Alberni. Schmegelsky describes losing his son as "the worst heartbreak I ever experienced."He has said that he did not see his son between the ages of eight and 16, at which age his son briefly lived with him in Victoria and they worked in construction together for a summer. He showed The Canadian Press recent photos and videos of his son on his phone.Herb Loomba, the owner of the Redford Motel in Port Alberni, confirmed that the elder Schmegelsky stayed there about once a month in recent years to visit his son and he last saw them together on the young man's graduation.Alan Schmegelsky traces his pain back to the death of his father. He writes that his father received a tainted blood transfusion in 1985 and died of AIDS in 1990, but that his family was denied compensation because they filed the claim too late. The Canadian Press has seen a 2010 letter sent from his MP to the justice minister at the time asking why he has not been properly compensated.The manhunt for the two homicide suspects continued in Gillam, Man., this weekend as it's been nearly a week since the last confirmed sighting of the pair.Police, aided by tracking dogs and drones, have been going door to door, checking every residence and abandoned building in and around Gillam as townsfolk maintain their own stressful vigil for the fugitives.The aerial search effort got a boost Saturday with the arrival of a Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with high tech thermal detection gear.In addition, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said that it had requested help from the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous-led neighbourhood watch group, and was co-ordinating teams to fly to First Nations communities including Fox Lake Cree Nation, York Factory First Nation, and War Lake First Nation.Schmegelsky and McLeod are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck and are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.Laura Kane, The Canadian Press

    With the next wave of cannabis legalization looming, the business of pot is once again the business of mergers and acquisitions. If the last phase was all about production and distribution, this phase may be dominated by technology.Specifically, vape pens.They're among a series of new products, including edibles, beverages and extracts, that will be for sale legally in Canada in mid-December.Which explains why Canadian cannabis company Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. has teamed up with British tobacco giant Imperial Brands in a deal worth more than $120 million. Imperial gets a foothold in the cannabis market and Auxly gets exclusive access to Imperial's vape IP, technology and research.The partnership "accelerates Auxly's plan to go heavily into the recreational market," said Auxly CEO Chuck Rifici. "Particularly, the vape category, which we think will be very large."In fact, analysts say vaping could become the driving force of the recreational cannabis market.Chris Damas, editor of the BCMI Cannabis Report says of all the new products coming on line, from vape products to edibles and everything in between, vape pens will make up half of all derivative sales.Rifici says when given a choice between rolled joints to smoke and vape pens, consumers have voted with their money."We've seen from the market data south of the border and anecdotally across Canada in unlicensed dispensaries," he said. "People seem to disproportionately choose vape devices."Part of that, he says, is the ease and discretion of using a vape pen. Once legal, the pens will come with pre-loaded cartridges of cannabis extract. With the push of a button, the extract is vaporized (hence the term "vape pen"). Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapour. Vape pens and e-cigarettes have become wildly popular as an alternative to smoking cigarettes (though the jury is out on whether they're a much healthier alternative). And tobacco companies have been researching, developing and acquiring vape IP for years.Last December, tobacco giant Altria, parent company of Philip Morris USA, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, made headlines when it announced it was buying a $2.4-billion chunk of the Canadian cannabis company Cronos.A couple weeks later, Altria spent $12.8 billion US for a 35 per cent stake in Juul, which is easily the most popular brand of vape pen for tobacco users.Rifici says Auxly's new partner, Imperial Brands, has spent billions of dollars on research, and billions more on acquiring vape technology and intellectual property.Damas, editor of the BCMI Cannabis Report, says all the large licensed cannabis producers in Canada have been scrambling to prepare for the initiation of vape pen sales in late 2019 or early 2020."Aphria, Aurora, Organigram and Supreme cut deals with PAX Labs to be in a position to sell vape cartridges rather than try to develop their own," Damas said in an email.Damas says it's not just the consumer preference that's driving the cannabis companies to buy vape technology. The economics are just as important.He says a gram of cannabis costs about $3 wholesale. Seven grams of cannabis can fill four vape cartridges with extract.Each cartridge "might sell for $50 each," Damas said. "So $21 becomes $200 retail."Tumultuous timesThe Auxly/Imperial partnership comes during a tumultuous few weeks in the Canadian cannabis sector.Earlier this month, one of the biggest names in the industry, Bruce Linton, was forced out as co-CEO of the cannabis company Canopy Growth. His ouster came after Canopy's new partner, Constellation Brands, expressed disappointment with the company's earnings.Another major producer, CannTrust, is under investigation by Health Canada. The company is accused of cultivating cannabis in unlicensed greenhouses. Its CEO and board chair were both fired as the scandal unfolded.The industry is still in its very early stages. Scandals and shakeups are still common. The valuations of these companies are still in flux, and the future of the industry is the subject of nearly endless speculation.Just a year ago, some analysts were pointing to cannabis companies teaming up with beer and beverage companies to develop THC-infused products as the next big wave. Now they're pointing to vape pens and new technology as the future.And it may well be. But the point is no one really knows what the industry will look like this time next year. Every investor, every analyst and every company is trying to make its best guess."We're at a really exciting point," Rifici said.As each new phase of legalization comes into effect, consumers and companies get more information and a better understanding, the Auxly CEO said. Maybe not of where the industry is going, but a better understanding of where it is now.And Rifici says more products and more brands are about to hit store shelves, giving consumers more choice"And I think the race for that really may start in 2020."

    The driver of a U-Need-A Cab that was struck by an OPP vehicle and sent two passengers to hospital with critical injuries is shaken but recovering, his boss says. The cabbie had been working for the company for about a month, but has been a taxi driver for years, said Ismail Omer, the president of the cab company. "He was shaken, but he indicated that he was OK," Omer said about the driver. He said the immediate concern is for the nine-year-old girl and 27-year-old woman who sustained critical injuries in the Sunday collision at the intersection of Southdale Road East and Verulan Street. It happened during a police pursuit involving another vehicle, and Omer said the cabbie's car was broadsided by an OPP vehicle. Bank robbery in SarniaLondon police were notified about a vehicle believed to have been involved in an armed bank robbery in Sarnia, Ont. earlier Sunday. Sarnia is about 100 km southwest of London. Sarnia police say two men went into a TD Bank just before 4 p.m. They were wearing hoods and masks and appeared to be carrying handguns. One man asked everyone to get on the ground while the other jumped over the counter and took money. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.Sarnia police followed the vehicle out of that city, which prompted OPP to get involved.The OPP followed the vehicle all the way to London, where authorities eventually caught up and arrested two men aged 21 and 23. Police found the money, as well as the handguns, which were determined to be replicas.The two men have been charged with robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.Critical condition  It was during the pursuit in London that an OPP vehicle collided with the cab carrying a girl and a woman.The two were transported to hospital where they remain in critical condition.The OPP officer and the taxi cab driver were also taken to hospital and have since been releasedThe Ontario Special Investigations Unit has taken over the case. It investigates when a police incident results in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Spokesperson Moinca Hudon said the SIU is asking anyone with information to reach out."The SIU investigators … will be interested in hearing from witnesses who saw what happened, as well as physical evidence and any video evidence. They will be interested in what were the road conditions, what knowledge did police have, what speeds were obtained, where things started and where things ended," she said.Cab driver recovering at homeOmer said the male driver involved is taking time off work to recover at home.The driver was tired after the Sunday evening ordeal and his treatment in hospital, Omer said. The cab company is planning on contacting the families of the passengers, he said."I'm hoping for a speedy recovery for them," he said. "Their well-being is priority for us … their safety is our first priority."Meanwhile, the SIU is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

    A St. John's man said he is very fortunate to be alive after he was struck by a car and launched into another car in a hit and run.Robert Howell, 33, was walking down Columbus Drive toward The Village Shopping Centre on July 21, before he stepped onto the crosswalk at Blackmarsh Road."I was crossing the road, and then there was this black blur in my right peripheral, and next thing I know I'm waking up to paramedics," he said.Howell suffered a broken leg, cuts and bruises. "I had the green light on a crosswalk, and he come flying around the corner off the crosstown onto Blackmarsh, so I'm assuming he was still going at least 70 [km/h] at this point," he said. It could be worse … that's what I keep telling myself. \- Robert Howell"When he hit me, he launched me about four meters across the road and that's when I hit the second car."The driver of the second vehicle, which Howell crashed into, stayed at the scene. The damage to that car was extensive. "The fact that I was released from hospital three days later … the amount of progress that I've made … everyone is stunned."Hoping for closureHowell said the police are looking for a dark-coloured, late model Jeep Patriot that would have major front-end damage. The police also believe the driver who hit Howell was a man in his 30's."I'm not angry because he hit me — accidents happen," he said."It's the fact that he left me there, that's what hurts the most … to just leave a man bleeding on the road like that, that's cold."Howell's injuries will have him laid up for a while, and as a father of six, he said the accident has affected a lot of people."I'm thankful to be here, but there's still a lot of anger and resentment," he said."But it could be worse, and that's just what I keep telling myself."And despite his ordeal, Howell is choosing to remain positive."It's one of those situations where, either you can laugh or you can scream, and laughing seems to be a lot more helpful."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

    An Ottawa lawyer wants the Ontario government to give back millions of dollars collected through mandatory victim surcharges, which the Supreme Court of Canada last December described as "cruel and unusual punishment."Defence lawyer Michael Spratt, a partner at Abergel Goldstein and Partners, filed an application Thursday under the rules of civil procedure and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms against the attorneys general of Ontario and Canada.In addition to calling for restitution of all fines collected since 2013 under what Spratt called an "unconstitutional regime," the application seeks to cancel all victim surcharges imposed — many of which have never been paid.Spratt said that aspect of the application is the most meaningful, because it deals directly with the problems laid out by the Supreme Court last year when it quashed the mandatory victim surcharges for convicted criminals — a fine one Ontario judge referred to as a "tax on broken souls."Many offenders are too poor to pay the fine, but the outstanding debts hang over their heads for years and can affect their ability to renew driver's licences or obtain good credit scores, which can prevent them from securing stable housing, Spratt said."These are clients who are already struggling," he said. "They know there is a debt they will never be able to pay off. It makes them feel less a member of society and less worthy of being included."Millions collected since 1989The federal victim surcharge was introduced in 1989 as a way to make offenders more accountable and to offset some of the costs of funding victims' programs and services.Before 2013, judges could waive the fine if the offender was poor — but the Conservative government of the day made it mandatory and doubled the amount judges were required to impose.In its Criminal Code reforms introduced in Bill C-75, which received royal assent in June, the Liberal government moved to give judges back greater discretion in imposing the surcharge — a response to the Supreme Court decision.Each province and territory is responsible for collecting the surcharge.The latest available victim surcharge data come from the 2016 Federal Victim Surcharge report, which showed the total of victim surcharges collected in nine jurisdictions for the fiscal year 2014-2015 exceeded $10 million. Almost a third of that amount — $3.2 million — was collected in Ontario.Under Section 737 of the Criminal Code — which the Supreme Court struck down in its entirety — a convicted offender was forced to pay a victim surcharge equal to 30 per cent of any fine ordered by the court.If no fine was imposed, the surcharge would be $100 for a lesser offence and $200 for a more serious offence. The court also could charge a higher fee if it considered it appropriate, and if the offender had the means to pay the higher amount.Under the 2013 rules making the surcharge mandatory, judges had no discretion to waive or decrease the surcharge. "Judges always had to impose the surcharge, regardless of the offence's severity, its effects on the victims or the offender's characteristics," Spratt's application says.Too poor to paySpratt filed the application on behalf of three clients: William Evans-Bougeault, Serge Parent and Tommy Saila.Evans-Bougeault was a student with no criminal record when he was given a conditional sentence and probation in January 2018 in relation to eight counts of assault. He paid a mandatory victim surcharge of $800.Both Parent and Saila have experienced addictions and homelessness throughout their lives, the application says. Parent has a lengthy criminal record. He has never paid the approximately $1,800 in surcharges imposed by courts between 2013 and 2018.Saila also has a criminal record and has never paid the approximately $4,000 in victim surcharges imposed between 2015 and 2018.In its December ruling, the Supreme Court recognized that people in situations similar to those of Parent and Saila, who are unable to pay the surcharge, face an indeterminate sentence."There is no possibility of them ever being able to pay the amounts owed because of their circumstances: poverty, addiction or mental health issues," the application says.The Canadian Civil Liberties Association welcomed Spratt's application."I think it's important that people who have been subject to this unconstitutional fine can have a remedy for it and don't have to have it hanging over their heads for the rest of their lives," said Cara Zwibel, a CCLA lawyer.A hearing date for Spratt's application will be set in September.