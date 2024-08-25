Driver was going twice speed limit, but was charged for what was in his car, SC cops say

A South Carolina man was recently stopped for driving twice the speed limit, but was arrested on multiple charges for what was discovered inside his vehicle, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Dwayne Pringle Jr., a 24-year-old Sumter resident, was charged with trafficking in cocaine (10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams), being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, simple possession of crack, and driving on a suspended license, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The charges stem from an Aug. 18 traffic stop, according to the release.

A deputy clocked Pringle driving 60 mph in a 30-mph zone on Carolina Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. That’s in Sumter, between Broad Street and U.S. 378/U.S. 76.

Sumter County court records show Pringle lives at a residence in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, according to the release. The deputy found a white, powdery substance later confirmed to be cocaine, in addition to crack cocaine and a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy also discovered that Pringle’s driver’s license was suspended and because of a prior felony conviction for manufacturing cocaine he was not permitted to possess a handgun, according to the release.

Pringle was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and released after posting a $43,147 bond on the combined charges, the sheriff’s office said.