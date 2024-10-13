Driver involved in single-car rollover crash in Raymond arrested for DUI, authorities say
Driver involved in single-car rollover crash in Raymond arrested for DUI, authorities say
Driver involved in single-car rollover crash in Raymond arrested for DUI, authorities say
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
A disturbing 2016 video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, has emerged as a key battleground in his sex abuse case.
He was arrested several days after when detectives posed as the victim on a smartphone app, police said.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teen who pleaded guilty to beating his high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat must serve 35 years in prison before the possibility of parole, the state’s high court reaffirmed Friday.
The human remains discovered in the freezer of a Colorado home in January have been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005, according to local authorities.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three suspects jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020, including the killing of a man at a convenience store in southern Nevada and a shootout with authorities in northwestern Arizona, has pleaded guilty.
In 2007, Kelsey Smith, 18, was kidnapped from a Target parking lot in Kansas and strangled with her own belt
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak.
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
Authorities identified the victim of the attack as Schenectady resident James Provost
A 46-year-old woman from Longueuil, Que., who allegedly threw boiling water at a 10-year-old boy as he walked by her home is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Stéphanie Borel was arrested following the attack on Oct. 2 that left the boy with serious burns to his head, face, torso and back.She was released the same day on a promise to appear and under conditions, including not contacting the child and his family, said the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL). Borel is exp
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow...
William Norwood III, of Greer, also took a Metropolitan police helmet back to South Carolina and lied to FBI agents about it.
Virginia McCullough admitted killing John and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s, in 2019.
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay a former client — and plaintiff in a civil case against him — more than $235,000 after proposing she pay for his legal services with oral sex and disclosing personal details about her online after her allegations garnered media coverage.In an Oct. 11 decision, Superior Court Justice Heather Williams wrote that Bowie's actions were "shocking" and "offend the court's sense of decency.""The lawyer-client relationship is founded on trust. T
“We received information that prompted us to look closer at this car crash,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release.
Around 50 volunteers spent Saturday searching for clues about 48-year-old David Alexander Mitchell’s disappearance. He was last seen on Sept. 9, and reported missing Sept. 25. His mother says it’s unusual for him to go so long without contacting her. Now, she’s looking for closure. Anna Mandin reports.
A Montana business owner and supporter of former President Donald Trump has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote. Henry Phillip “Hank” Muntzer, 55, of Dillon was also sentenced Thursday to a year of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. Muntzer was arrested two weeks after the siege based on social media posts and videos taken inside the Capitol, according to court records.
"I’m not sure that I will ever know all of his secrets or what events led to his death that day."
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.