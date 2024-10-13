Driver involved in single-car rollover crash in Raymond arrested for DUI, authorities say

CBC

A 46-year-old woman from Longueuil, Que., who allegedly threw boiling water at a 10-year-old boy as he walked by her home is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Stéphanie Borel was arrested following the attack on Oct. 2 that left the boy with serious burns to his head, face, torso and back.She was released the same day on a promise to appear and under conditions, including not contacting the child and his family, said the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL). Borel is exp