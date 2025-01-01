New Orleans attacker named as US citizen as FBI says IS flag, possible explosives found

BBC
  • The deceased suspect in the New Year's Eve car attack in New Orleans has been identified as a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas, Shamsud-Din Jabbar

  • He is believed to have driven a pick-up truck at high speed into large crowds, killing 10 people and leaving at least 35 others injured

  • The FBI said an Islamic State group flag was found in the vehicle and they are investigating the attack as an "act of terrorism"

  • Investigators are "working to determine" the suspect's potential affiliations with terror groups, the agency said

  • Potential explosive devices were found in the truck and elsewhere in the area

  • The incident occurred at approximately 03:15 local time (09:15 GMT) in the French Quarter - an area popular with visitors to the city, in the southern state of Louisiana

  • Witnesses describe the "horrific" scene as bystanders rushed to assist victims or ran for cover

  • Police say the suspect was "hell-bent on creating the carnage he did" and also opened fire on officers

