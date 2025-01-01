New Orleans attacker named as US citizen as FBI says IS flag, possible explosives found
The deceased suspect in the New Year's Eve car attack in New Orleans has been identified as a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas, Shamsud-Din Jabbar
He is believed to have driven a pick-up truck at high speed into large crowds, killing 10 people and leaving at least 35 others injured
The FBI said an Islamic State group flag was found in the vehicle and they are investigating the attack as an "act of terrorism"
Investigators are "working to determine" the suspect's potential affiliations with terror groups, the agency said
Potential explosive devices were found in the truck and elsewhere in the area
The incident occurred at approximately 03:15 local time (09:15 GMT) in the French Quarter - an area popular with visitors to the city, in the southern state of Louisiana
Witnesses describe the "horrific" scene as bystanders rushed to assist victims or ran for cover
Police say the suspect was "hell-bent on creating the carnage he did" and also opened fire on officers
