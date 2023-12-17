Driver killed when car crashes near military base in the Midlands, SC cops say

One person was killed Saturday in an early morning crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4 a.m. in Richland County, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

A 2005 Saturn sedan was driving west on U.S. 76/Garners Ferry Road when it ran off the right side of the road near the intersection with Butler Road, according to Pye. That’s near McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Off the road, the car crashed into a ditch and the driver died, Pye said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Pye said the driver was the only person in the Saturn, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about why the car veered off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 913 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 49 people have died in Richland County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 67 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.