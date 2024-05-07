Driver killed in crash on Route 12 in Troy, authorities say
New Hampshire State Police said they received a report of a single-car crash on Route 12 near Lawrence Road just before midnight.
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone affected by it. A former Hamilton police officer will not go to jail for sexually assaulting the woman he was mentoring as she pursued her own career in policing.Michael LaCombe, 54, will instead serve 12 months of house arrest followed by 12 months of probation after Justice Cameron Watson found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault in January, following a trial.Watson sent
Brian Lush was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Summerstown on April 24. The Ontario Provincial Police say he has been found dead. (Ontario Provincial Police)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a press release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland
Manatee deputies say the man fired seven rounds into the vehicle, striking a woman pregnant with twins.
Kivimaki rose through teen cyber gangs to become a Most Wanted criminal responsible for one of the most shocking hacks in history.
Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.
It has been 17 years since Madeleine McCann vanished from her holiday apartment in Portugal. Her parents Kate and Gerry were absent from a vigil marking the anniversary, while Polish woman Julia Wendall travelled to Britain
“Not only did my son not get any justice, but our family did not get any justice here either,” the deceased’s father tells PEOPLE
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
“We’re gonna get you home, OK?”
A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured in a stabbing last week in Nepean has died, according to the local English public school board.First responders were called to the 100 block of Constellation Drive on Thursday, where they found the teen suffering from life-threatening injuries.He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, Ottawa police said that afternoon.The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) had previously confirmed the teen was a student at nearby Sir Guy Carleton S
One person is dead after a collision on Highway 401 in Milton early Sunday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say. Emergency crews were called for a report of a collision in the eastbound lanes near Guelph Line at around 3:30 a.m.OPP said one person was pronounced dead and another was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.Investigators said the crash occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction. No other details have
Police say the suspect crashed the vehicle after being shot.
Former President Trump on Monday suggested he would be willing to go to jail over repeated violations of his gag order imposed by a New York judge. “This judge has given me a gag order and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it,” Trump told reporters after court adjourned for the day in…
The Court of Appeal of Alberta has upheld convictions against a father and son found guilty in the shooting deaths of Métis hunters Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal.In separate decisions Monday, appeal panels rejected the applications of Anthony Bilodeau and his father, Roger Bilodeau.Following a trial in 2022, a jury found Anthony Bilodeau guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and guilty of manslaughter in Jacob Sansom's death. Roger Bilodeau was found guilty of mansl
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Relatives have identified three bodies found in a well as those of two Australian surfers and one American who went missing last weekend, Mexican authorities said Sunday. Baja California state prosecutors said the relatives had viewed the corpses recovered from a remote well about 50 feet (15 meters) deep and recognized them as their loved ones. Thieves apparently killed the three, who were on a surfing trip to Mexico’s Baja peninsula, to steal their truck because they wanted