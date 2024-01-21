Driver killed when pickup truck runs off Richland County road and flips, SC cops say

One person was killed Saturday when a pickup truck was involved in a late night crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. in Richland County, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2010 Ford F-150 was driving east on Bluff Road when it ran off the right side of the road, according to Tidwell. The car swerved onto U.S. 601/McCords Ferry Road where it flipped over, Tidwell said. That’s near the Eastover area, not far from Columbia.

The driver died at the scene, according to Tidwell.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Tidwell said the driver was the only person in the pickup, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the pickup to veer off Bluff Road was not available. The Highway Patrol did not say if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Monday, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least one person has died in a Richland County crash in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 56 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.