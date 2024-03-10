Driver killed when SUV runs off road in early morning crash, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning crash where an SUV flipped over, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 4:55 a.m. in Williamsburg County, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

A 1992 Chevrolet SUV was driving north on Earle Road, when it ran off the right side of the road near the intersection with Seaboard Road, according to Ridgeway. The Chevy driver over corrected and the SUV veered across all of the lanes before going off the left side of the road and overturning into a ditch, Ridgeway said.

The Chevy driver died, according to Ridgeway. The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Chevy driver.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the Chevy driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what originally caused the Chevy to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday, 143 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least one person has died in a Williamsburg County crash in 2024, according to DPS data. There were seven deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.