Driver lands car in precarious spot on top of Georgia pool. See the waterlogged rescue

A driver careened through a fence and landed in a precarious spot on top of a swimming pool, Georgia officers said.

The Cobb County Police Department said it raced to save the driver after her car came to rest on a covered pool.

Video shared March 2 on Facebook shows an officer knock on the front driver’s side window before breaking the driver’s side rear window. The officer then opened the driver’s door, revealing water was up to the seated driver’s knees.

The footage, which has a time stamp of Feb. 21, then shows the driver being dragged from the car to the safety of the pool deck. There, crews can be seen covering her in towels while trying to determine whether she was responsive.

The harrowing moments unfolded at a housing complex in the Kennesaw area, roughly 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. A 911 caller reported that the driver went through a fence and landed on the pool cover but wasn’t sure how long it could bear the car’s weight.

It turns out, the car “stayed suspended by the pool cover until the driver could be rescued,” Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services wrote Feb. 22 on Facebook.

The driver, who had a medical emergency before the crash, received care on the scene. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, officers told McClatchy News in a March 4 email.

“The vehicle was later removed from the swimming pool using a wrecker,” police wrote.

Horse frightened by storm gets stuck in a pool, photos show. Then NC rescuers show up