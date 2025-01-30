Driver in life-threatening condition after wall crash

Police closed the road for several hours following the incident [Google]

A driver has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Tickenham Road, at the junction of Court Lane near Clevedon, at 02:20 GMT to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Avon and Somerset Police said the driver had been left in a life-threatening condition after crashing into a wall.

The road was closed throughout the morning, but has since been reopened.

