Driver in life-threatening condition after wall crash

Sarah Turnnidge - BBC News, Bristol
A Google streetview screenshot of Tickenham Road, at the junction of Court Lane. It is a rural road with fields and trees on one side and an old brick wall with large overhanging trees on the right.
Police closed the road for several hours following the incident [Google]

A driver has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Tickenham Road, at the junction of Court Lane near Clevedon, at 02:20 GMT to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Avon and Somerset Police said the driver had been left in a life-threatening condition after crashing into a wall.

The road was closed throughout the morning, but has since been reopened.

