Driver rescued after car crashes into Westfield pool

CBC

A Toronto city councillor says she'd like to see criminal charges laid in the death of a 24-year-old female cyclist in Yorkville this week.Coun. Dianne Saxe, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale, said on Friday that a construction bin was placed illegally in the middle of a bike lane in front of 150 Bloor Avenue W., before the cyclist was killed Thursday. Saxe said the bin blocked the bike lane.Saxe says a general contractor is working at the address and she wants to see the contractor an