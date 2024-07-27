Driver rescued after car crashes into Westfield pool
First responders rescued a driver from an SUV that crashed and became partially submerged in a swimming pool in western Massachusetts this week.
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
Three employees at Canadian Timberframes near Golden, B.C., had no warning when a nearby wildfire jumped the Columbia River and "barrelled through" nearby homes, the company's co-owner said.
Wood pellet production skyrocketed across the U.S. South to feed the European Union’s recent push for renewable energy but residents near manufacturing plants -- often those in poor, rural swaths -- believe the process is making people sick. (AP video by Stephen Smith)
Residents across northwestern Ontario are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue into Saturday evening. Check back regularly for updates.
A man was killed after a shooting and a subsequent vehicle crash in South Vancouver on Friday night, police say.Officers were called just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday to the area of Inverness Street and 63rd Avenue, near the Knight Street Bridge, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement on Saturday.Two men were shot at in a car, which then collided with two other vehicles, police said.Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene of the crash, according to police.Police say a burned-out c
With a massive wildfire burning through Jasper National Park, firefighters from around the world and the Canadian Armed Forces are on their way to try to save as much of the park and townsite as possible. Neetu Garcha looks at what emergency crews on the frontlines are facing.
Four others also died in the crash, which took place on July 26
California's largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger.
(Bloomberg) -- After years of earning envy-inducing profits by way of relentless frugality, Stellantis NV’s Carlos Tavares cut too deep.Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersThat Sudden Market Drop Was Scary for Investors But Long OverdueTrump Gets Upstaged by RFK Jr.’s Claims of ‘Bitcoin Fort Knox’Trump Risks Losing Voters He Needs With Loaded Attacks on HarrisParis Sticks to Olympics Opening Event Plans After Rail SabotageThe owner of the quintess
The Saharan dust that tamped down tropical disturbances is settling. What could happen in August?
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
A Toronto city councillor says she'd like to see criminal charges laid in the death of a 24-year-old female cyclist in Yorkville this week.Coun. Dianne Saxe, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale, said on Friday that a construction bin was placed illegally in the middle of a bike lane in front of 150 Bloor Avenue W., before the cyclist was killed Thursday. Saxe said the bin blocked the bike lane.Saxe says a general contractor is working at the address and she wants to see the contractor an
A decision by an Ontario ferry operator to ban recalled Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrids from its boats has highlighted the potential fire risk posed by electric vehicles — and some experts say governments and businesses need to do more to establish safety standards for their use and storage.The risk of EV fires appears to be low, and vehicle makers have been responsive to the problems that have emerged, said George Iny, the president of the Automobile Protection Association.But EV fires, when
Fires in the Canadian Rockies burned through the popular tourist town of Jasper and damaged parts of Jasper National Park.
GLOSTER, Miss. (AP) — This southern Mississippi town's expansive wood pellet plant was so close to Shelia Mae Dobbins' home that she sometimes heard company loudspeakers. She says industrial residues coated her truck and she no longer enjoys spending time in the air outdoors.
The recent rainfall and cooler weather in Jasper National Park have helped to limit the spread of wildfires, providing a boost to firefighting efforts. The park authorities are optimistic that the fire behaviour will calm over the next 72 hours due to the rainfall. While more rain is expected Friday, temperatures are supposed to return to the mid 20s by Saturday, which the park says will lead to an increase in fire activity. Jasmine King reports.