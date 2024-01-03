Driver rescued from submerged car roof

Police were warning people to stay at home unless "absolutely necessary"

A driver who escaped from his submerged car and was rescued from the vehicle's roof was "thankfully OK", police have said.

Norfolk Constabulary and the county's fire service were called to dozens of weather related incidents on Tuesday evening.

Storm Henk swept across England bringing down trees and leaving drivers trapped in cars.

Forecasters said Norfolk's strongest gust of 60mph (96km/h) was recorded at Tibenham near Long Stratton.

"Multiple units" were called to the submerged car on Podmore Lane in Scarning, near Dereham, at about 19:15 GMT, police added.

On Wednesday morning, commuters faced major disruption travelling between London and Norwich as fallen trees on overhead electric wires near Needham Market in Suffolk blocked the line.

Greater Anglia said the issue had since been rectified by Network Rail but that some journeys may still be disrupted.

Storm Henk brought down a number of trees across the East of England

Norfolk County Council said it received about 70 weather related calls on Tuesday, with 29 of them concerning fallen trees.

Chris Alston, the council's highways area manager, said the whole of the county was affected.

"We mobilised six tree gangs with JCBs, as well as three emergency response crews to deal with the flooding," he said.

On Tuesday night, several roads in Norfolk were closed and some properties left without power.

Henk was the eighth named storm in three months, with the current spell of wet and windy weather forecast to come to an end later this week as more settled, but chillier, weather moves in.

The Environment Agency said about 10 flood alerts remained in place for Norfolk.

"Expect to see some surface water on the highways network and please exercise caution," Mr Alston added.

